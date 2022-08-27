“A case of premature speculation” – Gary Lineker pokes fun at magazine over error regarding Ballon d'Or claim involving Karim Benzema

Former England international-turned-pundit Gary Lineker recently got involved in a Ballon d'Or discussion on Twitter. The Match of the Day presenter responded to a premature claim that Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas had won the prestigious ward.

In a recently deleted tweet, a magazine tweeted that the French forward and Spanish star had already won the coveted award already. Lineker replied to the post:

“Ballon d'Or? A case of premature speculation.”

While it is likely that Benzema and Putellas will win the Ballon D’or award this weekend, the results have not been announced yet. The pair, who ply their trade in Spain, were phenomenal last season.

Benzema scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in La Liga alone as Los Blancos won the league title as well as the Champions League. Putellas was also named a Ballon d'Or nominee after she led Barcelona Femeni to Champions League glory in style.

While other players like Beth Mead, who guided England to the Women's Euros, have a strong chance, Putellas was Barcelona's standout performer. She also notably guided her side to an unbeaten domestic campaign last season.

Karim Benzema remains a hot favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or

While the magazine may have spoken a tad too early, the Real Madrid striker has had a blistering season, which could see him win the coveted individual award this October. Benzema scored 44 goals in just 46 games for Los Blancos, including 27 strikes in La Liga and 15 in the Champions League.

The Frenchman was at his best in the continental competition, where his 15 goals led Madrid to win Europe's biggest trophy in style. A spectacular hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain gave the Madridistas a much-needed comeback to proceed to the next round.

Another hat-trick against Chelsea was key in Los Blancos securing a place in the semi-final against Manchester City. Benzema scored thrice against the Premier League champions across two legs.

With the Champions League trophy, La Liga title, and UEFA Super Cup under his belt, and the goals to show for it, the Frenchman has a good chance of winning the Ballon d'Or. The winner of the coveted award will be revealed in October.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar