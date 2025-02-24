“A champion, a Ballon d'Or, and a captain” - Karim Benzema reflects on his final season with Real Madrid 

Karim Benzema has stated that he was happy with the way he left Real Madrid. He believes that it was the best way possible as he had won the Ballon d'Or while captaining Los Blancos and also winning titles.

Speaking to Edu Aguirre, Benzema stated that he could have continued at Real Madrid but decided to leave after his stunning season at the club. He believes that it was the right way to leave as he had given fans the best possible parting gift and left an everlasting memory for them.

Benzema said via MadridXtra:

"I'm happy that Karim's last image at Real Madrid is the one of a champion, a Ballon d'Or, and a captain. I had the strength to continue but I preferred to leave like this, at the right time."

Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023. He won the league title four times, the UEFA Champions League five times, and the Copa del Rey thrice in his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema previously spoke about leaving Real Madrid for Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema spoke to the Saudi Pro League website after moving to Al Ittihad and stated that he was delighted to make the move to the Middle East. He claimed that it was time for a new challenge after winning everything with the Los Blancos.

The French legend said via Managing Madrid:

“With everything I have done and won with Real Madrid, I thought it was a good time for a new challenge. And for a long time, even before football, I always wanted to come here. When the football project started in Saudi Arabia, it seemed huge in all aspects. I wanted to be part of that story and help Saudi football grow. That’s the reason why I came here.”

“But it’s also a Muslim country. When you travel there [to Mecca], you are in the truth. In the truth for a Muslim. You feel good and pure. It’s just exceptional. It’s somewhere I wish all Muslims could go to one day. That’s where the truth is. It does a lot of good. On and off the field I feel good. That’s what I feel," Benzema added.

Karim Benzema played 648 matches for Real Madrid and scored 354 goals for the club. He has played 49 matches so far for Al Ittihad and scored 31 times.

