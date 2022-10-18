"A childhood dream" - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema delivers emotional speech after winning 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema gave an emotional speech after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

The Frenchman had a tremendous 2021-22 season with Los Blancos, scoring 44 goals and providing 16 assists in 46 games across competitions. He was the main force behind Carlo Ancelotti's team winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Benzema has been in the Spanish capital since 2009. However, his performances often went under the shadow of Portuguese phenom Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since Ronaldo's departure in 2018, the striker has transcended his game to another level. His recognition as the world's best player has been an accumulation of effort over the last few years.

At 34, he is not the youngest. He is certainly not the fastest, nor the most skillful. However, it was his willpower and disciplined nature that helped him get to the stratospheric standard that he is today.

An emotional Benzema said after his Ballon d'Or win (via Reuters):

"This prize in front of me makes me really proud. When I was small, it was a childhood dream, I never gave up... Anything is possible.

"There was a difficult period when I wasn't in the French team but I never gave up. I'm really proud of my journey here. It wasn't easy, it was a difficult time for my family as well."

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema talked about his age

Ballon D'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris: Karim Benzema

The 34-year-old is one of the oldest players to ever win the Ballon d'Or award. While reflecting on his age and future in the game, the No. 9 said (via Goal):

"Age is just a number for me. People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up. It kept this dream alive and was the fire behind me. I just want to make the most of it."

The France international found the back of the net in Real's 3-1 win over arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday, October 16.

