"A club that's managed by a clown" - Manchester United take down photo after Kevin Pietersen launches attack on Ten Hag about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation

Following Manchester United's decision to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from the matchday squad against Chelsea, cricket legend Kevin Pietersen slammed the club. The former England batter also demanded that the Red Devils take his picture down from their social media account.

Notably, United shared photos of cricketing legends who have been to Old Trafford, including Pietersen. According to The Mirror, his photo was taken down after the former cricketer lashed out at the club and called Erik ten Hag a clown in the comment section, where he ranted:

"Please take my picture down? I don't want an association with a club that's managed by a clown who is completely disrespecting the greatest footballer of our time."

He added:

"Cristiano is the BOSS! That clown who no one will ever remember needs a wake up!"

Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy following his decision to storm out of Old Trafford before the full-time whistle during their game against Tottenham Hotspur. He also refused to partake in the game as a substitute after being kept on the bench in yet another game.

This has seen Manchester United punish the forward by releasing a statement that he will not be part of the squad that will face Chelsea on Saturday, October 22. The star forward will now be forced to train with United's U-21 squad.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo has stormed out of a match in recent times, with the forward leaving the stadium during a friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo received zero Ballon d'Or votes

According to France Football, via Goal, the 37-year-old forward did not receive a single vote from the Ballon d'Or jury. Notably, he finished in 20th spot, but he was not the only player to finish without points. Fellow Portugal internationals Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo also ended without any votes.

His 20th spot on the list is a 17-year low for the Manchester United forward, who has notably won the Ballon d'Or five times. However, in recent times, he has struggled to make a mark under Erik ten Hag's guidance at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo will hope to get back to his scoring boots, with the Red Devils showcasing improved performances with Ten Hag at the helm.

