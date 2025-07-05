“A common theme with us” - Jude Bellingham cracks joke about brother Jobe being suspended for Real Madrid vs Dortmund

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has joked that getting suspended and picking up yellow cards is a common theme for the brothers. The 22-year-old was commenting on his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, missing the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday after picking up two yellow cards in the tournament.

Ad

Speaking to the media in the free zone, the Real Madrid star was quoted as saying (via MadridXtra):

“Jobe's suspension? Well, yellow cards and suspensions are a common theme with us (laughs).”

In his press conference ahead of the Borussia Dortmund clash, Bellingham revealed that Jobe did not know he would be suspended for the clash after picking up the yellow. He said (via MadridUniversal):

“He told me that he had no idea, I think it has happened to us more than once and it’s a shame. For our family, it would have been something very special, but, well, there will surely be another opportunity. That’s what football is like."

Ad

Trending

Talking about facing his former side, Bellignham admitted that he has respect for the Bundesliga side and claimed that they have improved a lot since he left. He said:

“I respect Borussia Dortmund and its people very much, I have very good memories and a great respect for that entity. We almost won the league in my last season there, it was a shame. They have changed coaches again and I think they have improved a lot. Even so, I hope we can dominate them during the game and win."

Ad

Jude Bellingham played 132 matches for Borussia Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid. He scored 24 goals and assisted 25 times for the German side in his stint, while picking up 31 yellow cards.

Jobe Bellingham unfazed by Real Madrid star's stint at Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Belingham spoke about the pressure of following his brother Jude's steps at Dortmund and said that he had been preparing himself for the move for a long time. He added that going down the same route as the Real Madrid star does not bother him, as he does not see it as copying his elder brother.

Ad

He said (via GOAL):

"I was perhaps being biased against Dortmund for a very long time, because I have anxieties and fears, and you want to be your own man. But I don't think I should let those stop me from making the right decision. For me, it was about choosing the right path, not necessarily a different one. I don't think my path has been the same as Jude's at all."

Ad

"But it meant if the right path meant signing for Borussia Dortmund – as so many top young players have – then why would I not do it? It would be a big mistake to sign for another club just because Jude's played here and it didn’t go well. So either way, there are risks on both sides. There are pros and cons to every club.”

Jobe Bellingham has played just four games for Borussia Dortmund since moving from Sunderland. He has managed to scored once while also assisting a goal, but has picked up two yellow cards, resulting in a suspension from the quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More