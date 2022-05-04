"A complete game-changer" - Michael Owen and Peter Crouch claim 25-year-old Liverpool star should start Champions League final

Premier League legends Peter Crouch and Michael Owen have said that Liverpool's Luis Diaz should start in the Champions League final.

The Colombian, who signed from Porto in January, has impressed since arriving at Anfield, nailing down a starting berth in Jurgen Klopp's XI.

He played a big role in the Reds' comeback win over Villarreal on Tuesday night, scoring their second goal as the visitors fought back a two-goal deficit on the night to reach the final.

Crouch and Owen were in awe of Diaz and spoke effusively of him after the game. The former said:

"He was fantastic. The moment he came on he was getting at players. He was a complete game-changer."

He continued:

"In the final, he starts. He's come in and invigorated the whole dressing room. I spoke to Jurgen Klopp about him and he says he enjoys his football every day."

Echoing the same sentiments, Owen chipped:

"I have never seen a player hit the ground running like him. Playing in different leagues, not speaking the language."

He continued:

"To pick up the way Liverpool play so quickly is unbelievable. He's starting the final for sure."

Diaz came on at half-time for Diogo Jota, and that proved to be a masterstroke as the forward terrified Villarreal in the second half with his electric pace and eye-catching trickery.

Just minutes after Fabinho restored Liverpool's aggregate lead, Diaz made it 2-2 on the night. He ghosted the home side's defence and buried his header beyond goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Sadio Mane then completed the turnaround as the Reds won the tie 5-2 on aggregate to reach their third final in five years.

Diaz, costing £37.5 million, has struck seven times for Liverpool so far in 22 games, including three in the Premier League, and managing another three assists.

He won the 'Man of the Match' award for his heroics last night and has been widely hailed as one of the best signings of the season.

Liverpool reach third Champions League final in five years

The Merseysiders have reached their third Champions League final in five years and tenth overall.

Liverpool have been excellent in Europe all season and look favourites to lift a seventh title in Paris this month.

Whether they play Manchester City or Real Madrid, neither will be an easy opponent, but the Reds have an aura about themselves.

They're still on course to lift an unprecedented quadruple and you wouldn't bet against them pulling that off.

Having won the Carabao Cup earlier this season, the Reds face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14. They trail Premier League leaders Manchester City, whom they could face in the Champions League final, by a solitary point with four games to go.

