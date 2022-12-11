Argentina star Enzo Fernandez once labeled Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a complete player. Fernandez used to ply his trade for River Plate at the time of making the claim.

De Jong is one of the best midfielders in the Catalan club's ranks. The former Ajax star has made 157 appearances for the Blaugrana since making the move to Catalunya back in 2019.

Fernandez, who has been one of the finds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, once said:

“[Reference from Europe] Mine is Frenkie De Jong, he does everything right. He arrives in the box, he can play anywhere in the middle. He is a complete player.”

De Jong and the Netherlands were eliminated from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup after a defeat to La Albiceleste in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi scored for Argentina, while Wout Weghorst scored two goals for Oranje, including an equalizer in the 101st minute.

Enzo Fernandez's brilliant long-ranger struck the post in extra time. Emiliano Martinez was the hero for his country when the game proceeded to the penalties. He saved Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis' efforts.

Fernandez and co. will play Croatia in the semi-finals. The Benfica star has been impressive for Lionel Scaloni's side in Qatar. He scored a peach of a goal against Mexico in the group stages of the tournament.

The 21-year-old thoroughly impressed so far and a move to a club of Barcelona's level might very well be on the cards for him.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong lauded Argentina captain Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup exit

Lionel Messi was at his mesmerizing best during the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against the Netherlands. The Argentina captain provided an amazing assist for Nahuel Molina.

He calmly scored from the penalty spot in regulation time, as well as in extra time. Messi was a constant threat to the Dutch defense during the game.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong lauded the Argentine after the game as he said (via Barca Universal):

“Yes, of course. He’s the greatest football player of all time.”

