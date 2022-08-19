“A complete understanding of the defensive midfielder role in a football team” – Rio Ferdinand’s old assessment of Casemiro resurfaces as Manchester United close in on transfer

Rio Ferdinand's old statement regarding Casemiro has refurfaced as Manchester United edge closer to a deal for the Brazilian international.
As per reports from The Athletic, the Red Devils are close to landing the defensive midfielder from Real Madrid in a deal worth an initial €60 million, potentially rising to €70 million.
As suggested by his old quotes regarding the player, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is clearly a huge fan of the Brazilian international.
Ahead of the imminent move, Ferdinand's old quotes regarding Casemiro have resurfaced from 2021.
The five-time Champions League winner produced an absolute masterclass for Los Blancos as they defeated Liverpool 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Ferdinand hailed the midfielder for doing the ugly stuff for the team, but in a good way with a lot of technicality.
The former England defender claimed that Casemiro has all the abilities a perfect defensive midfielder should possess.
As quoted by The Manchester Evening News, he said:
“Excellent footballer. He does all the graft, all the hard yards, all of the ugly stuff, but with a bit of quality as well. I’ve seen him live a good few times… today, even his passing was top drawer. In tight situations, finding the spare man, but knowing where to be."
He continued:
“The most tackles, most regains of the ball today on the pitch out of any player. A complete understanding of the defensive midfielder role in a football team. I really love the way he plays football. Disciplined, doesn’t go too far away from the area of danger in front of the back four."
He added:
“When he needs to come out of there, he picks his times and I think he’s a player that when you play in a team with a player like that, you absolutely adore having him in your team and you know when they’re not there.”
Casemiro could be a path-breaking signing for Manchester United
Manchester United have been lacking a world-class defensive midfielder for ages and are finally about to have one, arguably the best in world football.
Casemiro has been a serial winner and the backbone of the Real Madrid side that has conquered Europe for fun repeatedly.
The 30-year-old's arrival could spark a whole new era for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.
At the same time, it will act as a massive statement from the club that they can still attract top-quality players and that too without Champions League football.
Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here