“A complete understanding of the defensive midfielder role in a football team” – Rio Ferdinand’s old assessment of Casemiro resurfaces as Manchester United close in on transfer

Rio Ferdinand's old statement regarding Casemiro has refurfaced as Manchester United edge closer to a deal for the Brazilian international.

As per reports from The Athletic, the Red Devils are close to landing the defensive midfielder from Real Madrid in a deal worth an initial €60 million, potentially rising to €70 million.

As suggested by his old quotes regarding the player, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is clearly a huge fan of the Brazilian international.

Ahead of the imminent move, Ferdinand's old quotes regarding Casemiro have resurfaced from 2021.

The five-time Champions League winner produced an absolute masterclass for Los Blancos as they defeated Liverpool 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.



Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-onsCasemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCCasemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend. https://t.co/tiuAdkCR81

Ferdinand hailed the midfielder for doing the ugly stuff for the team, but in a good way with a lot of technicality.

The former England defender claimed that Casemiro has all the abilities a perfect defensive midfielder should possess.

As quoted by The Manchester Evening News, he said:

“Excellent footballer. He does all the graft, all the hard yards, all of the ugly stuff, but with a bit of quality as well. I’ve seen him live a good few times… today, even his passing was top drawer. In tight situations, finding the spare man, but knowing where to be."

He continued:

“The most tackles, most regains of the ball today on the pitch out of any player. A complete understanding of the defensive midfielder role in a football team. I really love the way he plays football. Disciplined, doesn’t go too far away from the area of danger in front of the back four."

He added:

“When he needs to come out of there, he picks his times and I think he’s a player that when you play in a team with a player like that, you absolutely adore having him in your team and you know when they’re not there.”

Casemiro could be a path-breaking signing for Manchester United

Manchester United have been lacking a world-class defensive midfielder for ages and are finally about to have one, arguably the best in world football.

Casemiro has been a serial winner and the backbone of the Real Madrid side that has conquered Europe for fun repeatedly.

The 30-year-old's arrival could spark a whole new era for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

At the same time, it will act as a massive statement from the club that they can still attract top-quality players and that too without Champions League football.

