"A crazy performance" – Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United youngster is ahead of Sofyan Amrabat in pecking order

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has stated that Kobbie Mainoo has edged ahead of Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat in the pecking order after his outing at Everton.

Mainoo, 18, produced a stellar performance in his first Premier League start during a 3-0 triumph against Everton at the Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26). He completed 38 of his 46 passes and two of his three dribbles, and won a tackle and five duels during the match.

Speaking on his podcast, Ferdinand lavished praise on the Manchester United star and stated that the player should have been awarded the Man of the Match award this weekend. He said (h/t Football365):

"I don't know how they gave the Man of the Match [award] elsewhere. 18 years old, especially centre-midfield, very rarely do you see a composed performance like that. Away from home, it's crash, bang, wallop at Everton under the circumstances they went there."

Ferdinand, who helped Manchester United lift six league titles, added:

"The way he was dropping in between the centre-backs, not even getting it and bopping it one or two touch, he was getting it, taking touches, drifting by people or away from people, away from the challenge and the press, and then releasing it. That's what these centre-backs and goalkeeper have been waiting for – someone who can alleviate that pressure and beat that press."

Hailing Mainoo's calmness in possession of the ball, Ferdinand said:

"I thought about it the other day, 18-year-olds coming into the first team in the Premier League who gave performances like that... [Cesc] Fabregas? I'm not saying he is as good as these guys, there have been more explosive but I'm talking about composure. This was a crazy performance."

Asked if Mainoo should now start ahead of Amrabat, Ferdinand replied:

"At the moment, yes. He does the fundamentals well. But, it's one game, let’s not go too overboard, we need to see this consistently."

So far, Mainoo has made four appearances for Manchester United.

Manchester United star Casemiro prepared to depart next January amid Saudi interest

According to Football Insider, Casemiro is willing to depart Manchester United next January amid reports of a possible switch to Saudi Arabia. The Red Devils are also prepared to let go of their star midfielder.

Casemiro, who arrived from Real Madrid in a potential £70 million transfer in 2022, has struggled to replicate his usual form this season. The 31-year-old has bagged four goals and provided one assist in 12 matches, starting all, across competitions for his current team so far.

Overall, the Brazilian has featured in 63 outings for Erik ten Hag's side.