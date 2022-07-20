"A crazy race similar to the Haaland saga" - Fabrizio Romano says 'top international clubs' are interested in signing Liverpool target

Fabrizio Romano, the acclaimed transfer expert, has claimed that Liverpool will be involved in a "crazy race" to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023.

Bellingham, who has three years left on his current deal at Signal Iduna Park, joined BVB from Birmingham City for an initial £25 million in 2020. Since his arrival in Germany, he has registered ten goals and 18 assists in 90 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano shed light on the ongoing transfer saga involving the 19-year-old. He said:

"As of now, Borussia Dortmund consider Jude Bellingham untouchable this summer. Of course, Borussia Dortmund lost Erling Haaland this summer, he joined Manchester City, so they want to keep Jude Bellingham. And they know in the summer of 2023, many top clubs will jump into it. It will be a crazy race, it will remind of the Haaland saga."

He continued:

"Liverpool, few weeks ago, called people close to Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund to enquire about the situation, to understand if they had the chance to make a proposal. The answer was no. No way. The player is untouchable this summer."

He added:

"But Liverpool are thinking of Jude Bellingham alongside many other top international clubs. Because also Spanish clubs, other English clubs are interested in Bellingham. I’m not saying that Bellingham will be a future Liverpool player but they started the conversations few weeks ago and tried to approach Borussia Dortmund for Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp is a big fan."

According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have placed a whooping €120 million price tag on the promising teenager.

Bellingham, who helped Borussia Dortmund lift the DFB Pokal trophy in the 2020-21 season, registered 20 goal contributions in 43 matches for the Bundesliga club in the previous campaign.

Liverpool boast youthful midfield options

With Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara well into their thirties, a young midfielder is expected to slot into the Reds' first-team before the end of the upcoming season.

Curtis Jones, 21, has established himself as a squad member over the past two campaigns and will be hoping to contribute in a considerable capacity in the coming season.

Harvey Elliott and new signing Fabio Carvalho are also waiting on the sidelines in hopes of cementing a place in the starting lineup. On the other hand, academy graduate Tyler Morton is another defensive midfield option.

