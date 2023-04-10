"A criminal offense" - Pundit slams Liverpool superstar for what he did in 2-2 Arsenal draw

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty during Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal at Anfield on April 9. While the Egyptian winger did manage to get on the scoresheet in the first half, he sent his effort from the penalty spot wide of the mark.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli scored for the Gunners while Salah and Roberto Firmino got on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Salah, however, received criticism for his missed penalty. Speaking on the BBC, former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin said (via The Boot Room):

“Not only has he missed it. He hasn’t hit the target. It’s a criminal offence. He’s so much better than that."

Arsenal hold a six-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table following their draw, having played one more game.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are eighth, with 44 points from 29 matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed Liverpool could have won the game against Arsenal

Speaking to the media following the closely contested draw at Anfield, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made a bullish claim.

He believes his side could have gotten all three points instead of just one. The full-back said (via the Reds' official website):

"Intense. A very, very good game of football. I think both sides played great football at times. We never started the way we wanted to. Going two behind at home is never good but we showed character, got into the game, obviously got the late equaliser and a huge chance at the end to go and win it. We'll take the point but we know it could have been three."

Speaking about the team's strong second-half display, the full-back said:

"They're one of the two best teams in the league – them and City. Every game we want to go and get three points. Disappointed somewhat to not get it today but there were lessons in there that we can play and have belief to play against a quality side like Arsenal."

He added:

"We've given them two good games – we gave them a hell of a game down at the Emirates and here again. We've shown on numerous occasions we can go toe to toe with the best in the league."

Liverpool will return to action on April 17 to take on Leeds United in an away clash.

