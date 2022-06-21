"A cut above" - Jamie O'Hara suggests 26-year-old Premier League star is not good enough for Arsenal 

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins is not good enough for Arsenal.

The 26-year-old scored 11 times in 35 Premier League appearances last season for the Villans. Although he has been widely praised for his hold-up play and movement off the ball, many Villa fans believe he misses too many clear-cut chances.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Your favourite Ollie Watkins goal of 2021/22? Your favourite Ollie Watkins goal of 2021/22? 👌 https://t.co/MVUb7gCPzT

The Mirror claimed last month that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Watkins, who is a boyhood Gunners fan. However, the England striker won't be prized away from Villa Park cheaply, as he still has three years left on his current contract. Watkins signed for the former European champions for around £30 million in 2020.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, O'Hara admitted that while Watkins is a 'very good' player for Steven Gerrard's side, he believes the Gunners would be too big of a jump for him. The pundit claimed (per HITC Sport):

“No, come on. There is a big difference. It’s Arsenal. That’s Arsenal making a mistake (on Nketiah’s new contract). Ollie Watkins is a very good player. But for Aston Villa. Arsenal is a cut above.”

Chris Quain @chrisquain @oldmansaid Great article. Watkins might miss a few chances but compared to most strikers in the prem he is doing very well and he had an off season last year. If we sell we will regret it for sure need to keep him and get ings and archer then in the first team to help boost the goals @oldmansaid Great article. Watkins might miss a few chances but compared to most strikers in the prem he is doing very well and he had an off season last year. If we sell we will regret it for sure need to keep him and get ings and archer then in the first team to help boost the goals

Jamie O'Hara slams Arsenal for decison to hand Eddie Nketiah a new five-year deal

The Gunners are currently on a desperate search for a new centre-forward this summer, as they will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette next term.

23-year-old Nketiah also appeared to be on his way out of the door this summer. However, he was handed a new five-year deal to stay at the Emirates Stadium, while also being handed the iconic number 14 shirt.

On TalkSPORT (per Give Me Sport), O'Hara mocked the Gunners for giving Nketiah Thierry Henry's old shirt number. The retired midfielder said:

“I can’t believe he’s getting number 14. I mean it just sums up really where Arsenal are right now. Spurs are buying all these great players, we’re flying high, we’ve got Champions League football. And they’re giving a player who didn’t even want to be at the football club, all the fans said he wasn’t good enough, he had a decent end to the season, and they’re giving him Thierry Henry’s shirt."

"It’s unbelievable. It’s magic for us right now. Spurs fans are sitting there, I’ve got text messages from me mates. Thierry Henry’s shirt, Eddie Nketiah. Fair play to him, it shows the belief he’s got but come on, come on. You can’t give him Thierry Henry’s shirt. What are you doing?!”

