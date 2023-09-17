"A day like today helps him" - Ange Postecoglou heaps praise on Tottenham star after stunning win over Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou heaped praise on Richarlison after his excellent performance against Sheffield United on Saturday, September 16.

Richarlison came on as an 80th-minute substitute for Pape Matar Sarr with Spurs 1-0 down against Sheffield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Brazilian striker scored the equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time. He then provided the assist for Dejan Kulusevski's winner two minutes later.

Earlier this week, Richarlison was seen in tears after being subbed off in Brazil's win over Bolivia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. After their second game against Peru, the striker opened up about his struggles with off-field issues.

After Tottenham's incredible win over Sheffield on Saturday, manager Ange shared his thoughts on Richarlison's performance and how it will help the striker. He said (via Goal):

"Richy was great... And yeah for Richy I think it's the point I was trying to make yesterday - for him to understand that you try and maintain a balance in life. And his football hasn't been that bad, he's still been contributing for us. Sometimes when you struggle with certain parts of your life you let it go into other areas."

He added:

"But the football is one area where he can control, and he works hard every day in training and really got his rewards today. And hopefully, that gives him a bit more of a settled feel to deal with the other areas of his life. For everyone, it's about not letting it overwhelm you. And hopefully, a day like today helps him."

This was Richarlison's first Premier League goal of the season in five appearances and only his second since joining Spurs from Everton for £60 million last summer.

Tottenham maintain their PL unbeaten run ahead of two big clashes

Spurs have had an excellent start under Ange Postecoglou. While they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Fulham on penalties in the second round, Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League.

Spurs began their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Brentford before beating Manchester United 2-0 at home. They then Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium before hammering Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor.

On Saturday, they found themselves 1-0 down against Sheffield United after the 73rd minute. However, they bounced back in stoppage time via goals from Richarlison (90+8') and Dejan Kulusevski (90+10'). Spurs' win was the latest winning comeback in the Premier League history.

Tottenham are second in the league table, two points behind Manchester City. They will next face arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on September 24 before hosting Liverpool six days later.