A 'dominant centre-half' could take Manchester United to the next level: Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that the Red Devils are missing a key player at the centre-back position.

The 46-year-old stated that while Harry Maguire is a solid player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI, the skipper needs a world-class player to be his partner.

Scholes said after Manchester United's recent 3-1 win over Newcastle United:

"I said before the game I think that they're missing a real dominant centre-back. You look back at the history of the teams that win leagues, they have real leaders in the back four."

"I think Maguire possibly could be but I think they need somebody with him who could be really dominant in that position, really commanding, can bully a centre-forward, can demand from the rest of the squad around him on and off the pitch as well. I just think they're missing that."

He added:

"I just think a real dominant centre-half with authority. It could take Manchester United to that next level."

Don't think Manchester United are far off from winning the Premier League: Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United are not far off from winning the Premier League

Paul Scholes was full of praise for Manchester United and their attacking play, claiming they are not 'far off' from winning the Premier League.

Advertisement

The former England midfielder named multiple strengths in the current Manchester United side:

"I don't think we're that far off at all. I think the attacking play, the midfield play, Paul Pogba's looked a brilliant player, the player we hoped we'd bought. Fred and McTominay are doing well, McTominay especially, and the attacking players, the attacking players."

He added:

"A young Greenwood coming of age really. This lad could be a superstar. You've got Rashford, you've got Martial. Martial's struggling for confidence I suppose but that lad's got real ability. We've got the experience of Cavani, there's goals in the team, Fernandes, I've not even spoke about Fernandes."

Manchester United currently occupy second place on the Premier League table and are 10 points away from leaders Manchester City. Their upswing in form has come at an opportune moment following a poor start to the season.