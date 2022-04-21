"A donkey who doesn't know how to score goals" - Former World Cup winner launches scathing attack on Real Madrid winger who "plays like a devil" 

Former Brazil forward Luizao has launched a blistering attack on Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. The 2002 World Cup winner called his compatriot a 'donkey' and questioned his goalscoring abilities.

Vinicius was brought on from the bench in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Osasuna on Wednesday night (20 April). The 21-year-old squandered a golden opportunity to find the back of the net for Madrid, but made amends with a superb assist for Lucas Vazquez's injury-time goal.

A nightmare for tired legs. || Vinícius Jr. this season coming off the bench:57 minutes3 goals1 assistGoal or assist every 14 minutesA nightmare for tired legs. 📊|| Vinícius Jr. this season coming off the bench:⏰ 57 minutes⚽️ 3 goals🅰️ 1 assistGoal or assist every 14 minutes🔥A nightmare for tired legs. https://t.co/gED9JDokiN

Luizao slammed the youngster for being wasteful in front of goal against Osasuna. On the "Reis da Resenha" podcast (via Marca), the 46-year-old harshly opined:

“Vinicius is a donkey. He doesn't know how to steal the ball from the goalkeeper, he doesn't know how to score goals. He has to train, head, shoot... Is he good at giving assists? He plays like a devil. He has to improve, learn. Vinicius had to train to finish off with his left foot.”

Luizao’s assessment of Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior seems blatantly biased

Former Deportivo La Coruna forward Luizao makes Vinicius Junior look like one of the most wasteful forwards around. In reality, the young Brazilian winger has been nothing short of a revelation for Los Blancos in the 2021-22 campaign. He has worked diligently on his decision-making under Carlo Ancelotti, emerging as the club’s second-leading goalscorer and assist provider across competitions, only behind Karim Benzema.

Since the start of the season, the left-winger has featured in 45 games for Real Madrid, registering 17 goals and 14 assists. In La Liga alone, Vinicius has 14 goals and eight assists to his name, making him the league’s fourth-highest scorer and assist provider.

The Brazilian has performed superbly in the UEFA Champions League as well, bagging two goals and six assists. He set up Benzema's extra-time goal in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Chelsea, helping Real Madrid clinch the tie.

As the stats suggest, the 21-year-old has been a far cry from what the former Deportivo man suggests. More importantly, he is still young and a good few years away from hitting his prime.

If Vinicius keeps his head down and continues honing his skills, a Ballon d’Or podium finish could very well be on the cards.

