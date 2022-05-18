"A more exciting challenge" - Steve McManaman explains why 25-year-old should snub Manchester United move 

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has advised Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to reject the advances of Manchester United. The Red Devils are expected to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer to replace Paul Pogba, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

New boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to make De Jong his first acquisition of the summer. Frenkie de Jong rose to prominence under Ten Hag's guidance at Ajax. He joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for £64 million.

The 25-year-old has been a regular starter in Xavi's side this season, scoring four goals in 46 appearances in all competitions. McManaman has claimed that the Dutchman could join Manchester United as he has failed to reach his full potential at Barcelona.

McManaman, though, believes De Jong is better off staying at Barcelona, who have qualified for next season's Champions League and are seemingly on the rise under Xavi. McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

"Manchester United could potentially sign Frenkie de Jong as I don’t think he’s had the greatest time at Barcelona. I know that Barcelona have just got themselves back into the Champions League for next season and they are building something there but he does have a relationship with Erik ten Hag, so maybe it’s a case of him not feeling the love in Barcelona,"

"Playing for Barcelona on the rise or Manchester United on the rise is a completely different thing when one’s playing in the Champions League and the other one isn’t. You’d rather stay at Barcelona in the Champions League with Xavi trying to change things around. Players like [Andreas] Christensen and [Robert] Lewandowski potentially coming in makes that a more exciting challenge in my opinion.’

Barcelona could opt to cash in on the 25-year-old due to their dire financial situation. The La Liga giants could be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer to balance the books.

Manchester United could switch focus to Tielemans if they fail to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Watford v Leicester City - Premier League

According to the Manchester Evenings News, Barcelona boss Xavi has insisted that Frenkie de Jong is a 'key player' for the club and is keen to keep hold of him this summer. Manchester United could, therefore, be forced to drop their interest in the Dutchman and look at alternative options.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils, as per Manchester Evening News. Tielemans has been in impressive form for Leicester this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 31 league appearances.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL | Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a battle for his signature between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. | Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a battle for his signature between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. 📰 | Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a battle for his signature between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Belgian could prove to be a cheaper option for Manchester United as his contract is set to expire in 2023. This means he could be available for a bargain price this summer.

As per Sky Sports, Tielemans has rejected the chance to extend his deal with the Foxes. The 25-year-old's creativity, passing, and ability to dictate play from the middle of the pitch make him the ideal transfer target for United.

