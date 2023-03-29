“A false equivalency” - Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka told he’s not ‘world-class’ like PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is yet to achieve the 'world-class' status of players such as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Englishman, while acknowledging the England international's talent, told fans that calling Saka world-class was 'false equivalency'.

Jordan said on talkSPORT:

"This idea that we need to tell every English player that once they hit a vein of form that they're world-class is a false equivalency for me. Saka is a very good player, the current incumbent of that particular title."

He added:

"But when we talk about world-class, we talk about geniuses. We talk about Mbappe, we talk about the young kid at Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior, that I believe are geniuses."

Saka has been in exceptional form for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old winger has started all 28 games this term under Mikel Arteta, racking up 12 goals and ten assists.

He is the only player in the English top tier this campaign to register double digits in both goals and assists. The England international has elegantly carried over his form for his national side as well.

Saka bagged an impressive goal and an assist for the Three Lions in their 2-0 win over Ukraine in the UEFA EURO qualifiers on 26 March.

Arsenal are first in the Premier League table at the moment amid stellar form under Arteta. The Gunners lead the standings by eight points and are in pole position to lift the title this term.

"I don't think he's world-class right now" - Simon Jordan doubles down on Arsenal star criticism and hints at potential change in position

Jordan did praise Saka for his stellar form this season. He also claimed that we could see a potential change in position for the young talent. The English businessman said:

"Good player, very clever player, the potential of being far more than just a winger. He could potentially become a No 10 if that's what they see for him because he can see a pass, he can make a pass, obviously he can create lots of assists for others and score goals himself. So I think he's well on the way to being a really, really top-class footballer. I think he's impactive and effective for Arsenal and is becoming so for England."

However, Jordan remains convinced that the Arsenal star is not a world-class talent yet, and he is unsure whether Saka can achieve such an elite status. He added:

"So I think he's well on the way to being a really, really top-class footballer. I think he's impactive and effective for Arsenal and is becoming so for England. It's unfortunate and unfair and eventually will put him in the way of a different argument. So no, I don't think he's world-class right now. Do I think he has the possibility? I'm not sure. There's a way to go."

The Gunners will next face Leeds United at the Emirates on 1 April.

