"A fan of both Messi and Ronaldo" - CSK bowler Matheesha Pathirana's celebration against KKR causes social media uproar

In a thrilling display of skill and style, young cricket sensation Matheesha Pathirana took a page out of Cristiano Ronaldo's playbook after claiming the wicket of powerhouse batsman Andre Russell on Sunday. With four wickets in just three matches in this year's IPL, Pathirana has quickly proven that he not only knows how to perform on the pitch but also how to celebrate.

The dynamic bowler did not disappoint as he swiftly eliminated the formidable Andre Russell from the crease. Embracing the spirit of celebration, Pathirana paid tribute to Ronaldo by replicating the famous "Nap" celebration.

Notably, the Al-Nassr striker first celebrated this way in October 2022 after netting a goal against Everton for Manchester United in the Premier League.

The uncanny resemblance between Pathirana's wicket celebration and Ronaldo's iconic move did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans. Twitter erupted, as spectators drew parallels between the two athletes and their respective sports with tweets like these:

feryy @ffspari Pathirana is me. Fan of both Ronaldo and Messi together Pathirana is me. Fan of both Ronaldo and Messi together 😭👊 https://t.co/oiOZYt4PZH

JACK ➿ @rastasjames Pathirana did Ronaldo celebration and he’s Madrid fan 🤩 Pathirana did Ronaldo celebration and he’s Madrid fan 🤩

Sportstar @sportstarweb Matheesha Pathirana hit the Ronaldo celebration last night Matheesha Pathirana hit the Ronaldo celebration last night 🐐 https://t.co/pHzQv61zmD

BabaYaga @PavanThangavel no way pathirana did thee ronaldo celebration no way pathirana did thee ronaldo celebration

MJ Jatin Agrawal @jatin_mj @FarziCricketer My boy Pathirana is a fan of both Messi and Ronaldo. No wonder he is top class @FarziCricketer My boy Pathirana is a fan of both Messi and Ronaldo. No wonder he is top class 💛💛

Virat Kohli hails Ronaldo as the greatest of all time following World Cup exit

As Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal exited the 2022 World Cup, Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli took to social media to pay homage to the soccer legend. Kohli, the only cricketer to score over 4,000 runs in T20 internationals, lauded the striker as the "greatest of all time" in a heartfelt Twitter tribute.

In his emotional message, Kohli expressed his admiration for the unwavering dedication and hard work displayed by the forward throughout his career.

Kohli's tweet read (via Sports Illustrated):

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you've done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you've had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That's a gift from God.

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time."

The Portuguese superstar's influence in the world of sports will undoubtedly continue to resonate with fans and athletes alike, even as he continues his journey in Saudi Arabia.

