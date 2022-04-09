"A fantastic footballer" - Barcelona's Dani Alves says 23-year-old star is currently the No.1 Right Back in the world

Barcelona star Dani Alves has named Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as the best right-back in the world right now.

Alves, now aged 38, is regarded as one of the finest right-backs of all time and made his comeback at Camp Nou earlier this season.

The Brazilian boasts an incredible record of winning the most number of trophies in his career with 42 pieces of silverware to his name.

The iconic full-back is often regarded as an idol for modern-day offensive full-backs thanks to his marauding runs and pin-point crossing ability.

The Barcelona legend was asked who he currently considers to be the best right-back in the world and his answer was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alves also admitted that he admires Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi but Alexander-Arnold is the cream of the crop.

The 38-year-old has hailed the Liverpool number sixty-six as 'a fantastic footballer with world-class skills'.

“I really like the one from Liverpool, Alexander Arnold”, Alves said, as quoted by Spanish outlet Marca. "I also really like Hakimi, with some buts attached, but I like what he does. He’s (Alexander-Arnold) a fantastic footballer with world-class skills.”

Dani Alves has made quite an impact following his return to Barcelona and has made 10 appearances for the Blaugrana this season.

Xavi Hernandez has done an incredible job since taking charge of the Catalan giants and Alves' experience has been a huge plus for the Spaniard.

Alves has one goal and three assists during his second spell at Camp Nou so far and still looks immense even at the dusk of his career.

The Brazilian has been exceptional throughout his entire career, plying his trade for the likes of Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo.

Barcelona fans won't have fond memories of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite Alves admiring Trent Alexander-Arnold, Barcelona fans won't have fond memories of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool right-back has already punished so many teams with his incredible vision and crossing ability but completely embarrassed the Blaugrana in the Champions League in 2019.

His quick-thinking led to the infamous ’corner taken quickly' moment that sealed Liverpool's 4-0 comeback win at Anfield in a CL semi-final in 2019.

Liverpool have an exceptional talent in their young full-back who has come through the club academy.

Still only 23 years of age, the England international looks to be getting better every season and has rightfully taken his place among the best full-backs in the world.

