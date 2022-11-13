"A fantastic player" - Dejan Kulusevski claims Tottenham Hotspur teammate is one of the most 'underrated' player in world football

Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski has heaped praise on his teammate Rodrigo Bentancur after his standout performance in his team's recent 4-3 Premier League win over Leeds United.

Spurs notched up a thrilling home win over Jesse Marsch's side on Saturday (12 November) after going behind three times during the contest. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in the tenth minute before Harry Kane restored parity in the 25th minute. Rodrigo bagged a brace on either side of Ben Davies' goal to hand the visitors the lead.

Bentancur, 25, emerged as Spurs' winner in the final stages of the contest, scoring twice in three minutes to help his team consolidate their fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day (via Evening Standard), Kulusevski lauded his former Juventus teammate for his contribution. He said:

"When we were 3-3, I said in my head that the next time I get the ball, I am going to shoot and I am going to score. But then it was a different situation and I saw Rodri alone, and I just pray to God that he will score and he did. He is a fantastic player, one of the most underrated players in the world. I am very happy for him."

Bentancur has established himself as a key member of the Antonio Conte-coached outfit since initially arriving on loan from Juventus in January this year. Earlier this summer, he sealed a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an initial fee of £16 million.

A right-footed box-to-box midfielder, the Uruguayan has netted five goals and laid out two assists in 21 appearances across competitions this season.

Bentancur has been named in Uruguay's 26-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. He's expected to start for his national team in their tournament opener against South Korea in Group H on Thursday (November 24).

