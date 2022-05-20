"A fantastic player" - Nemanja Matic admits he is eager to see the growth of Manchester United academy graduate

Nemanja Matic wants to see Manchester United develop Hannibal Mejbri in the coming seasons. The Serbian believes the youngster is the future of the club and is the one to keep an eye on.

Hannibal has played just once for the first team this season but is expected to be a part of the first team when Erik ten Hag takes over. The youngster is highly rated at the club and is touted for big things in the future.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Nemanja Matic has said that he had a good experience working under Manchester United's former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. dlvr.it/SQjzxW Nemanja Matic has said that he had a good experience working under Manchester United's former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. dlvr.it/SQjzxW

Matic has echoed those sentiments and added that Hannibal is the player he is excited to watch in the Manchester United shirt. While speaking with the club's official website, the Serbian said:

"I have to say that Hannibal is a fantastic player [and] great character. The talent he has, he needs to use that. I really want to see him in the future and how he will grow. I hope so [to see him get more minutes]. I think that every time I see him in training, he surprises me with his quality, he's still young, but I'm very excited. I really want to see how he's growing and improving."

Nemanja Matic to leave Manchester United this summer

Nemanja Matic arrived from Chelsea in 2017 and has been in and out of the starting XI. He didn't quite manage to cement his place in the side after the first season, but delivered when called upon.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has expressed his pride in playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season. dlvr.it/SQk3lr Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has expressed his pride in playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season. dlvr.it/SQk3lr

Speaking to the club's website, he said:

"Yeah, I just want to say thank you for the fantastic support. I know that we have had a couple of difficult seasons but I just want the fans to know that, at the training ground, we're doing our best, and United will come back, for sure. It's going to take some time but United will be back. Keep supporting the team. Stay together.

"I think the fans recognise what I'm doing on the pitch. Also, off the pitch, I try to be an example. I tried to be a United player not only on the pitch but also outside the pitch. I know what this badge means to our supporters, so you need to be an example not only on the pitch."

Matic has not revealed his next club, and is expected to announce it later in the summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava