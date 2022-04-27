"A fantastic player for years and years" - Paul Dickov says Liverpool superstar is in the 'form of his life'

Former Premier League striker Paul Dickov has hailed Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara for his excellent showings for the Reds. Thiago has been stealing the show with his wonderful performances at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's midfield in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old had a difficult first season at Anfield following his arrival from Bayern Munich but has shown his class this campaign. The Spaniard has taken his game to an entirely different level over the last few weeks.

Paul Dickov has claimed that the former Barcelona and Bayern midfielder has been in 'the form of his life'. The 49-year-old has insisted that the Spanish international has been a brilliant player for many years now.

The Spaniard finished the game with a 98% pass completion rate. Passes completed in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton:◉ 120 - Thiago◎ 94 - EvertonThe Spaniard finished the game with a 98% pass completion rate. Passes completed in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton:◉ 120 - Thiago◎ 94 - EvertonThe Spaniard finished the game with a 98% pass completion rate. 👏 https://t.co/5gcCsCtjDo

The former Arsenal forward has also pointed out that the Reds have a deep squad right now which is why Klopp can rotate his starting XI without weakening it. Dickov told The Football Show on Sky Sports, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Thiago in midfield, he has come into the form of his life. He has been a fantastic player for years and years and years. Jurgen Klopp has been able to rotate it quite a lot now without it weakening the team.

“In previous seasons, if they wanted to rotate, then the team didn’t look as strong.”

Thiago has made a total of 31 appearances for the Merseysiders across all competitions this season, having scored twice and assisted thrice in the process.

The Spaniard arguably had the most spectacular game of the season against Manchester United last week. The gifted midfielder dominated the proceedings for the Reds as they thrashed their rivals 4-0.

Thiago has been pivotal for Liverpool this season

Many eyebrows were raised when Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in 2020.

The Spaniard, who was 29 at that time, did not seem like a typical Liverpool signing due to his age.

The midfielder has been unlucky with injuries throughout his entire career and his debut season at Anfield was also hampered by several mishaps.

GOAL @goal ‍ Thiago learned from the best Thiago learned from the best 👨‍🎓 https://t.co/phBtdcm0o9

However, the 31-year-old has showcased his true ability this season with Jurgen Klopp managing his gametime exceptionally well.

With injury-free Thiago on their side, Liverpool look like an entirely different outfit thanks to the creativity and flair of the former Barcelona star.

The Reds are still in the running for an unprecedented quadraple and Thiago's contribution has been immense behind that.

