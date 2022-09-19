"A fight against laziness has started" - Cristiano Ronaldo poses as a boxer in new underwear advertisement (WATCH) 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shot a new commercial for his CR7 underwear brand, stunningly posing as a boxer.

Five-time Champions League-winning footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed for his indomitable fighting spirit and ability to produce clutch performances in crucial fixtures. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has brought the same fighting spirit to his latest ad for CR7 underwear, but as a formidable boxer, not as an all-conquering footballer.

Donning all-black clothes and a dazzling pair of golden boxing gloves, Ronaldo is seen landing blows on a punching bag. Esthetically shot, the advertisement concludes as the Portuguese bursts out in laughter as feathers, from the deflated punching bag, rain down on him. Check out the eye-catching new CR7 underwear commercial below:

The advert’s caption confirmed that the brand was pushing people to be more active. It read:

“A fight against laziness has started.”

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his underwear collection in October 2013 in partnership with JBS Textile, while he was still a superstar at Real Madrid (via Forbes). Understandably, it made quite a splash in the world, with many fans opting to buy the underwear to become a part of the CR7 family. The underwear collection hit its annual sales target within a month of its launch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is passionate about sharing things that capture his essence

The CR7 underwear collection was the first of Ronaldo’s big ventures in the world of clothing and accessories. Ronaldo has since rapidly expanded his collection, adding shirts, perfume, and more to his ever-growing repertoire.

Given how popular his CR7 brand has become, it is safe to say that the Portugal captain has effectively disrupted the premium men’s lifestyle space. In a 2015 interview, Ronaldo was asked why he opted to get into this line of business. He said that he wanted to share stuff with the world that were 100% him.

Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“It's important to me to give something that is 100% myself.

“I love working with endorsement deals, but my own projects are something that I am passionate about and something that I would like to continue growing. For me, I like the processes, the creativity and learning about new industries.”

