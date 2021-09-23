“A future Paul Scholes” - Manchester United youngster tipped for success by former coach

Hannibal Mejbri is a bright, up-and-coming midfielder from Manchester United's youth system. The 18-year-old midfielder is tipped to become the next Paul Scholes at Old Trafford by his former coach Reda Bekhti at Paris FC.

Reda Bekhti believes if Hannibal Mejbri can get accustomed to the physicality of the Premier League, he can become a huge asset to Manchester United. Speaking to First Time Finish (via the Mirror), Bekhti said:

"The Premier League requires a lot of athleticism and a strong physical capacity. He can still grow more muscle. If he passes this milestone and does not pick up any injuries, he will win over [Solskjaer] I am sure. He can become a future Paul Scholes at Manchester United. He has all the qualities in midfield to become a leader."

Hannibal Mejbri has already made his Premier League debut after getting a few minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of last season. The 18-year-old French-born Tunisian international penned a new long-term contract with Manchester United earlier this year.

Manchester United are in dire need of a new central midfielder for the future

Despite having one of their most productive transfer windows in recent seasons, Manchester United failed to strengthen their central midfield position. The area has been a source of concern for the past couple of seasons.

However, the Red Devils might receive a solution to their long-term problem from their own youth academy in the form of Hannibal Mejbri. The 18-year-old midfielder is tipped as a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

Various youth coaches at Manchester United have praised Hannibal Mejbri's performances while playing for the reserves. The Red Devils' U-23 boss Neil Wood said:

"He played last season as a 10, and he played on the left and he really excelled. I think the next step of his development is to look to play him in a deeper role."

"Can he be in a deeper role during build-up? And then as we get out of build-up, can he get himself into an advanced position to get into the areas that he liked to get into last season to hurt teams and really show his creative spark off?"

Manchester United are renowned for their amazing youth system. In recent years, the academy has produced the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson.

