"A gem", "He's got everything" - Graeme Souness and Joe Cole blown away by Real Madrid superstar

Graeme Souness was impressed by Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham after his impressive display against Scotland on Tuesday (September 12). The midfielder scored and assisted in the 3-1 friendly win for England against Scotland.

The Liverpool legend claimed ahead of kick-off that Bellingham only got into the team because he plays for Real Madrid. Souness added that James Maddison was better than the Real Madrid star:

“I’m an enormous fan of James Maddison. I think there’s room for Maddison and Bellingham in this midfield. If you look at Maddison’s numbers, his stats, scoring goals, creating chances - he shoots Jude Bellingham off the park.

"He’s far better. And yet he (Gareth Southgate) is choosing Bellingham because he plays for Real Madrid. But I’ll say that I think there’s room for both of them in that midfield. I think this England team that I watch are playing with the handbrake on. I think this team are capable of more than what they are showing.”

However, the impressive display on Tuesday forced Souness to make a quick U-turn. Showering praise on the Real Madrid star, he said:

"He's got everything, that young boy. Absolutely everything. For a young man to have that kind of football brain, and he's gifted with the genes he's got because he's a real athlete, a real powerhouse. I just love watching him.

"That’s the first time I've seen him play (live), running onto stuff, he can do everything as a midfield player. That’s the first time I’ve seen him live, and I just loved watching him. He is the real deal.”

Joe Cole, who was also in the studio, agreed with the comments of the Liverpool legend, adding:

"Yeah, I agree."

He added:

"We've got a gem. We just need to put him in a system that'll get the best out of him."

England drew their last Euro 2024 qualifier 1-1 against Ukraine last week, with Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko scoring for either side.

They next face Australia in a friendly on October 13 before hosting Italy four days later in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Graeme Souness says current England squad with Real Madrid superstar is better than Golden Generation

Graeme Souness made some bold claims after England beat Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday.

He reckons the current squad is much better than the Golden Generation that had the likes of Frank Lampard, Sevel Gerrard and Paul Scholes in midfield. Souness said:

"This is the Golden Generation. Forget Frank (Lampard) and Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes. They have got strength in depth."

England have made the EURO 2020 final and were the semi-finalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, they lost to France in the quarterfinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.