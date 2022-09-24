"A gentle reminder" - Gary Lineker slams Gareth Southgate for not picking England's most creative duo

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has ripped into England manager Gareth Southgate for not choosing two of the Three Lions' most creative players.

England suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on September 23.

A second-half strike from Gianmarco Raspadori was enough to relegate the Three Lions to Group B.

It was an uninspired performance from Southgate's men, who are heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in just a month.

Southgate's squad selection for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany have been scrutinized, and Lineker has joined those in slamming Southgate.

He wrote on his Twitter account amidst the latest setback for Southgate's side:

"A gentle reminder that England’s most creative midfielder (James Maddison) not in the squad of 28. And England’s most creative footballer, (Trent Alexander-Arnold) on the bench getting splinters in his arse…"

James Maddison has impressed for Leicester City this past season with 18 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances.

He has continued that form into the new campaign with three goals and an assist in seven appearances.

However, the former Norwich City attacking midfielder has always had trouble breaking into Southgate's squads and his omission came as no surprise.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has made an unconvincing start to the new season for Liverpool.

The right-back has made nine appearances and managed two goals but his defending has come in for critcism.

Alexander-Arnold had an astounding 2021-22 campaign which saw him find the net on two occasions, whilst contributing 19 assists in 47 appearances.

England are in dire need of creativity as they are currently one of just two teams having only scored in Nations League competition from the penalty spot. The other is the lowest ranked side in the competition, San Marino.

Southgate gets it wrong for England

A disappointing night in Milan

The pressure is mounting on Southgate following yet another disappointing outing for his side.

The Three Lions have lost three of their five Nations League fixtures, drawing two and sit without a win and just one goal scored.

It has been a shocking nosedive for Southgate's men, who were coming off one of their best ever tournaments at the European Championships last summer.

They finished second at the Euros having only lost through a demorlazing penalty shootout loss to Italy in the final.

There is an abundance of talent that Southgate omitted from his latest squad that were fully deserved of a place including Maddison and perhaps even Jadon Sancho.

Not only that, there are debates over the inclusion of players who are out-of-form for their clubs, including Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jarrod Bowen.

