"A goal like this silences the crowd" - Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho's goal against Everton

Manchester United's young Argentine star Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning bicycle kick in their 3-0 triumph over Everton on Sunday, November 26.

His effort on goal was so phenomenal, it could arguably set the 19-year-old up to win the prestigious Puskas Award. His acrobatic display was reminiscent of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's iconic derby goal against Manchester City in 2011.

Diogo Dalot played a pivotal role in setting up the sensational effort. He delivered a cross from the right flank that initially seemed off-target as it arced behind Garnacho. However, the 19-year-old forward tracked the ball's trajectory and executed a jaw-dropping bicycle kick that soared past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The young forward's celebration was equally noteworthy, as he emulated Cristiano Ronaldo, performing the iconic 'Siuuuu' celebration. This goal marks a significant milestone for Garnacho, as it is his first in the Premier League this season, following a period of inconsistency.

Manchester United's influential captain Bruno Fernandes expressed immense pride in his teammate's achievement. Reflecting on the goal's impact on Sky Sports (via UtdDistrict), Fernandes remarked:

"A goal like this silences the crowd. I'm very proud of him and I'm glad he's on my side."

As United continue to gain momentum, Garnacho's extraordinary goal could very well be the catalyst that ignites a consistent run of form for the young forward.

Manchester United secure 3-0 win over stumbling Everton

At Goodison Park, the final whistle marked a moment of profound disappointment for Everton, as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Manchester United. This loss was particularly stinging as it came in the Toffees' first game following a 10-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

From the onset, the Red Devils asserted their dominance, leaving Everton reeling as early as the third minute with Alejandro Garnacho's breathtaking overhead kick. Despite this early setback, the Toffees showed strength throughout the first half, fueled by the passionate support of their home crowd.

They managed to create numerous scoring opportunities, with notable efforts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Idrissa Gueye threatening Manchester United's goal. However, none got past United goalkeeper Andre Onana, leaving Everton to rue their missed chances.

The Red Devils capitalized on Everton's inability to maintain their first-half intensity post-interval, as things turned in favor of the visitors. A pivotal moment occurred when Ashley Young's clumsy challenge on Anthony Martial in the box led to a penalty, which Marcus Rashford expertly converted.

Martial later compounded Everton's woes with a deft finish past Jordan Pickford, sealing the victory for United and extinguishing any hopes of an Everton comeback.