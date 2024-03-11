"A good chance" - Jurgen Klopp provides positive injury update on Liverpool star ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that defender Ibrahima Konate will likely be available for the Reds' FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United on Sunday (17 March).

The French center-back was taken off in Liverpool's 5-1 UEFA Europa League last-16 victory over Sparta Praha last Thursday (7 March). Virgil van Dijk replaced Konate in the second half after the latter pulled up with an injury while making a defensive run.

Klopp initially stated after the game that Konate was substituted as a precautionary measure. The German then admitted before his side's clash against Manchester City that Konate's fitness remained uncertain and that the Frenchman needed to undergo scans.

He missed the 1-1 draw on Sunday against the English champions as a result. Speaking after the match, Klopp was asked whether Konate's injury requires serious time off to rest. He replied (per the club's official website):

"No, no. Ibou has a chance for United. A good chance."

Konate has registered 19 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season, coming off the bench in five. The France international has featured in 32 games across all competitions for the Merseysiders this term.

Jurgen Klopp's side will next face Sparta Praha in the second leg of their last-16 Europa League fixture on Thursday night (14 March) before locking horns with Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp hits out at VAR for not giving Liverpool penalty in Manchester City clash

Liverpool and Manchester City put on an entertaining top-of-the-table clash this weekend that saw great chances on both ends. Luis Diaz had a goal ruled out due to offside before John Stones opened the scoring for City in the first half.

Darwin Nunez then won a penalty for the Reds two minutes into the second half after being fouled by Ederson in the box. Alexis Mac Allister stepped up to the spot and fired home the equalizer for the Merseysiders.

During the dying embers of the fixture, the Reds had a last-gasp penalty shout when Jeremey Doku appeared to have fouled Mac Allister with a high boot. However, the spot-kick wasn't given after VAR review, much to Liverpool's dismay.

When asked if he was frustrated by the VAR decision, Klopp said:

"Why would the guy in the VAR studio just think, ‘I think that’s not clear and obvious’? What must you have had for lunch if you think that is not clear and obvious?

"I am not angry or whatever, it is just the situation but it’s fine. I am so happy about the way we played today."