"A graceless sore loser" - Piers Morgan rips into Jurgen Klopp for storming out of interview after Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool

British journalist Piers Morgan has criticized Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for exiting a post-match interview mid-way after his team's 4-3 loss against Manchester United.

The Reds were beaten in extra time at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday (March 17). The defeat has ended their hopes of a quadruple in Klopp's last season at the club.

The clip of the German boss leaving the interview mid-way has gone viral, with Morgan posting it on his X handle with the caption:

"Klopp is such a graceless sore loser numpty."

Morgan's video has garnered 1.4 million views since being posted 14 hours ago (as of March 18, 4:30 pm IST).

Klopp was asked by the reporter as to why Liverpool lacked intensity in the game. The German boss appeared to have been offended as he replied (Via Mirror):

"It's a bit of a stupid question. If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy. I don't know how many games we've had recently and how many Manchester United have had. This is sport. I am very disappointed by that question, but you thought it was wise."

As the reporter insisted that too many games for Liverpool players this season might have impacted their stamina, an offended Klopp answered:

"Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape. I don't have the nerve for this."

It was then that he walked out of the interview.

What happened in the game between Liverpool and Manchester United?

Manchester United took the lead in the game through a Scott McTominay goal in the 10th minute. They appeared in control of the first half but the Reds hit back with two quick goals just before half time - Alexis Mac Allister (44') and Mohamed Salah (45+2').

The Reds dominated the proceedings in the second half but missed several chances to bury the game in the second half. It cost them heavily as Antony equalized with his weak foot in the 87th minute. The match resultantly went to extra time.

The game appeared to have slowed down and was moving without any real purpose as both teams failed to create any control post the 90 minutes. Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead with a deflected strike from outside the box in the 105th minute.

United were not done scoring on the night as Marcus Rashford, who had earlier missed two chances, equalized for the Red Devils in the 112th minute after being played through by McTominay. Late drama engulfed Old Trafford as youngster Amad Diallo found himself through on goal in the dying seconds of the game.

The youngster kept his nerve to slot the ball coolly past Caoimhin Kelleher, giving United a 4-3 win on the night. Young Diallo was sent off then for a second yellow as he celebrated a memorable goal by removing his jersey.