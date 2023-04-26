Al-Wehda striker Jean-David Beauguel recently spoke about his interaction with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The French forward scored a bicycle-kick winner as his side knocked out Al-Nassr of the Saudi King Cup of Champions by handing them a 1-0 defeat.

Beauguel admitted after the game that he is a massive fan of the Portuguese superstar. However, his interaction with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't go according to plan. The Frenchman claimed that Ronaldo was not in a very jolly mood after the defeat to Al-Wehda.

Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, Beauguel said (via RMC Sports):

"He shook my hand without really looking at me, with a very contemptuous air. (...) I understand that he was disappointed after the defeat, that he is a great competitor but his attitude surprised me. Even on the pitch, he was annoyed, he was shouting at his teammates."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered their second successive defeat against Al-Wehda.

They entered the game on the back of a 2-0 Saudi Pro League loss to city rivals Al-Hilal. They are trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by three points, having played one game more.

Al-Nassr will return to action on April 28 as Ronaldo and Co. take on Al-Raeed at home in a Saudi Pro League clash. Ronaldo will be looking to add to his tally of 11 goals in 14 matches for the Riyadh-based outfit.

Pundit speaks on Manchester United star Antony being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Scottish player Gordon Strachan has claimed that Manchester United winger Antony will find it hard to reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level.

Antony has had a hot-and-cold debut season for the Red Devils since his summer arrival from Ajax Amsterdam. He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists in 37 matches since joining the club for an eye-watering fee of €95 million.

Strachan said that Antony reminds him of Ronaldo, and that while the Brazilian winger "seems to think he is" at the Portuguese superstar's level, he's not "anywhere near as good." He said (via GOAL):

“He [Antony] kind of reminds me of Ronaldo, although it’s never nice to throw another name in the mix. He seems to think he is, but I don’t think he’s anywhere near as good as Ronaldo."

While Antony is a promising and skillful player, Ronaldo has accomplished things in the beautiful game that others can only dream of. Hence, the Brazilian attacker still has mountains to climb to be anywhere close to being compared to Ronaldo.

