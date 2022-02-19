"A great experience" - Daniel James doesn't consider his time at Manchester United to be a failure

Leeds United forward Daniel James has said that he has fond memories of his time at Manchester United despite struggling to make a significant impact.

Marcelo Bielsa's side acquired James from the Red Devils for a fee in the region of £25 million last summer. The Wales international, in the process, became the second-most expensive signing in the Yorkshire-based club's history.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old will don the Leeds kit against his former employers for the first time. Ahead of United's trip to Elland Road, James looked back at his time at Old Trafford. Despite his limited impact at the Premier League giants, James tagged his stint with Manchester United as a 'great experience'.

He told The Times in this regard:

“I had a great time at Man United. Some people can talk of my time there as a failure, but for me, I played so many games, I learnt so much, and it was a great experience with top players. With a club like that always comes a lot of stuff on and off the pitch, the expectancy to win, and things are always thrown your way.”

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Daniel James: "I had a great time at Man United. Some people may call my time there a failure, but I played a lot of games, learned a lot, it was a great experience with high-level players." [ @TimesSport Daniel James: "I had a great time at Man United. Some people may call my time there a failure, but I played a lot of games, learned a lot, it was a great experience with high-level players." [@TimesSport] https://t.co/sV6yhpbV82

Meanwhile, James has struggled to find his footing at Leeds since arriving last summer. However, the 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Whites recently, netting thrice in his last five Premier League outings.

The former Swansea City forward will look to add to his tally when Leeds lock horns with Manchester United on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Bielsa's side can upset the Red Devils.

How did Daniel James fare at Manchester United?

Manchester United signed Daniel James from Championship club Swansea City for around £15 million in the summer of 2019. The Welshman spent two seasons at Old Trafford before switching to Leeds ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

James made 74 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, scoring and assisting nine times apiece.

Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh Manchester United close to agreeing deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James for £15m.

He almost joined Leeds United in a £8.5m deal in January. He has one year left on Swansea deal. Lots of other PL clubs interested Manchester United close to agreeing deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James for £15m.He almost joined Leeds United in a £8.5m deal in January. He has one year left on Swansea deal. Lots of other PL clubs interested

It's worth noting that Leeds were close to signing James from Swansea in January 2019. The 24-year-old even underwent his medical with the Whites before the deal collapsed at the final hurdle.

The Yorkshire-based club finally got their man last summer, albeit at an increased price. James will now look to establish himself as a key player for them.

Edited by Bhargav