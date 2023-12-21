"A great game at Anfield between two of the top teams" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for Arsenal's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at Liverpool on Saturday (December 23).

The Gunners are atop the standings, with 39 points from 17 games, a point ahead of the Reds. Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend to go top of the pile, capitalising on Liverpool's goalless home draw with Manchester United.

With little to choose between the two sides, the stakes are high, as the winners will go top of the standings. Third-placed Aston Villa - who take on bottom side Sheffield United in an earlier kickoff - will go atop the standings with a win.

In his prediction column for Metro, Berbatov reckons a tight clash could ensue, elaborating:

"A great game at Anfield between two of the top teams, and I’ll go for a draw here. Both teams know how to play football and can hurt the other.

"I think If Arsenal can hold out in that opening 10 minutes of Liverpool pressing and trying to score when the crowd is up and the noise is loud, then I can see a draw at the end. Prediction: 1-1"

The Gunners have won a league-leading 12 games and conceded a joint league-fewest 15 goals as they seek their first Premier League title in two decades.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Few interesting tidbits

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the form sides in the Premier League this season, having dropped just three games between them.

The Reds' only league loss this season was a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham Hotspur. In their last game, their goalless draw with United snapped Jurgen Klopp's side's perfect home record in the league in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus has had a goal contribution in his last three league visits to Anfield. That includes Arteta's side's second goal in their 2-2 draw at the Reds last season.