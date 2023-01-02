"A great honor for all of us" - Luis Gustavo reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's headline-grabbing move to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's new Al Nassr teammate Luiz Gustavo has reacted to the Portuguese's move to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo recently made a sensational switch to the Saudi club.

Gustavo has made nine appearances for Al Nassr in his career. The Brazilian has previously represented clubs like VfL Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich and Olympique Marseille in his career.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is a bona-fide legend of the European circuit. He has represented clubs like Sporting CP, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid and Juventus in European football.

The 37-year-old is also the record goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League. He has won the tournament five times, which is a competition record. Ronaldo has also scored 701 goals in club football and is the all-time top scorer.

Ronaldo will be joining a club outside of Europe for the first time in his career. He was a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr in a sensational deal that will see the Portuguese legend earn €200 million per year. Speaking about the player's transfer, Gustavo said:

"Ronaldo’s joining is a great honor for all of us. I am proud to have him with us. We will do the best to help each other for this team ."

Gary Neville reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr move

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr. Neville said (via the Indian Express):

"I felt as though he would want to stay in Europe, it tells me that the offers are staggering and the clubs didn’t come in for him. There’s an element of sadness for me – (the) last of Ronaldo at the top level. That had to come to an end at Old Trafford – it looks like Cristiano is finishing his career in Saudi.”

While Ronaldo became the highest-paid player ever in the history of football with his move, there is no denying the fact that the Portuguese won't be facing top-tier competition in the Middle East.

