"A great player" - Deco lauds Barcelona midfielder but admits there are no talks over contract extension

Barcelona's sporting director Deco has clarified the position of the club with regards to a potential contract renewal of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Portuguese lauded the Dutchman for his incredible impact but insists there are currently no plans to tie him to a new deal.

It goes without mentioning that Frenkie de Jong has become a mainstay in Barcelona's midfield following his big-money arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2019. The 26-year-old has taken his game to the next level under Xavi, and it's obvious that the team doesn't look the same in his absence.

Expand Tweet

The Dutchman's current contract with the Catalan giants expires in the summer of 2029, but there were recent rumors claiming that the club is planning to hand him an extension. Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, Deco discarded those rumors, explaining that there will be no renewals at Barcelona this year.

"This year we are not going to make any renewals. We do not talk about that,” he said. "We are calm, without rushing, approaching the agents because we know that there are players who have this season and one or two more and at that time we will talk to the agents. Both parties have to be happy and we will see in the future."

Expand Tweet

“Frenkie is a great player, I like him. There are others in a similar situation, like Pedri, Raphinha, and Ferran and they are players who have a contract and we are going to try to improve little by little but without getting into individualities."

“It will depend on him and also on the club’s situation, as well as in the case of other players. Of course, De Jong is a great player and we would like to have good players," the Barcelona director added.

When will Frenkie de Jong return to action with Barcelona?

Frenkie de Jong has been out of action since picking up an injury back in September. However, it looks like we'll soon see the Dutchman take to the pitch to represent the Catalan giants once again.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of last weekend's clash with Alaves in La Liga, Barca boss Xavi Hernandez provided a positive update regarding the midfielder's potential return. The tactician revealed that De Jong will be ready to play when his side take on Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish top flight after the international break on November 25.

So far this season, the Dutchman has made seven appearances for Barca across all competitions, with a goal to his name. It'll be interesting to see how he fares upon his return.