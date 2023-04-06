"A historic deal" - Cristiano Ronaldo's signing will show world the extent of Saudi Arabia's progression, says Al-Nassr CEO 

Ahmed Alghamdi, Al-Nassr's chief executive officer, is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at the Saudi Pro League club will boost the country's image globally.

Al-Aalami signed Ronaldo on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester United in November last year. They made him the highest-earning player in the world to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese icon has hit the ground running at Al-Nassr, bagging 11 goals in nine league games. His presence has undoubtedly enhanced the club's pedigree both on and off the pitch.

Apart from the Mrsool Park outfit, other Saudi Pro League clubs have also benefitted from Ronaldo's arrival. Al-Tai FC chief Turki Al-Dhabaan recently explained that the forward's move to Saudi Arabia has made negotiations with players easy for other clubs, saying:

"The arrival of Ronaldo is a great addition to our league. Negotiating with players has become easier since he came."

In the grand scheme of things, Al-Nassr signing Ronaldo is a massive coup for Saudi Arabia as a country. Apart from putting the Saudi Pro League on the map, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence reflects positively on the nation.

Alghamdi reckons Ronaldo's stint with Al-Nassr will highlight Saudi Arabia's progress. The Al-Aalami supremo pointed out how the deal continues to be a talking point across the globe, telling Ariyadhiah:

"(Cristiano Ronaldo's signing is) a historic deal and the evidence of the great renaissance we are experiencing, and the unlimited support of the wise leadership. And it's still echoing all over the world. It will have a great positive impact on the country's image externally and will show the world the extent of our country's progress and civilization."

Ronaldo is contracted to the Riyadh-based club till June 2025. Saudi Pro League clubs hope that the 38-year-old's presence will help them lure more elite players to the country in the coming years.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in contention for Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 times and provided two assists in nine Saudi Pro League appearances. Despite only making his Al-Nassr debut in late January, he has put himself in contention to win the Golden Boot this term.

The former Real Madrid superstar is the fifth-highest scorer in the league. His Al-Aalami teammate Talisca and Al-Hilal frontman Odion Ighalo lead the chart with 16 goals.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will also be determined to win the league with the club. Rudi Garcia's side are second in the standings, just a point behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

