"A huge future in front of him" - Shay Given lauds Arsenal star, analyses Gunners' Premier League top-4 hopes 

Shay Given has backed Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe to become a superstar in the game.

The young midfielder broke into the first team under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. His goal against Brentford gave the team the lead on Saturday in the Premier League.

Praising Smith Rowe's overall performance, Given told Matchday Live Extra on PL Productions (via HITC):

“He is a very exciting young player. He has a huge future in front of him."

A former goalkeeper himself, Given analysed Brentford goalkeeper David Raya's game when the latter conceded a goal to Smith Rowe on Saturday. The former Newcastle United goalkeeper said:

"I think Raya in goal might be disappointed with the goal. He could have done better."

Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford has put them on 42 points after 23 games. The Gunners are gathering momentum going into the final third of the season. Their next match will be against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are also challenging for a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

Rating Arteta's chance of guiding his team to a Champions League spot, Given said:

“But Arsenal will be happy to get back to winning ways – they are in with a shout. They have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four.”

Emile Smith Rowe one of many youngsters shining at Arsenal this season

Emile Smith Rowe has done well for Arteta's team this season. The young midfielder has had to fight for a starting spot in the team. He has been asked to play both centrally and on the wings, depending on the availability of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

The English midfielder has notched up ten goal contributions in 25 games for the Gunners this season. However, he is not the only Gunners player who has done well.

Arteta's young squad has impressed in the Premier League this season. New signings like Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White have become first-team regulars, helping the Gunners push for a top-four spot this season.

In attack, Gabriel Martinelli is now a regular starter for the club. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka remains Arsenal's brightest star on the pitch and the creator-in-chief.

With a promising young core in place, the team is only likely to grow with time in the next few seasons.

