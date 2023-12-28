"A huge icon in England" - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham hails former Los Blancos man as one of his 'role models'

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has hailed his compatriot and former Los Blancos player David Beckham as one he idolised while growing up.

Bellingham, 20, is one of the best midfielders of his generation and has made a rousing start to life at the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund on a reported €103 million transfer.

The Englishman has notched up a rich haul of 17 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions. That includes 13 goals and two assists in the league, where Los Blancos lead the standings after 18 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Beckham played for Los Blancos in the 2000s and enjoyed a decent stint. He bagged 20 goals and 53 assists in 159 games across competitions, arriving as a 'Galactico' signing from Manchester United in the summer of 2003.

Jude Bellingham professed his admiration for Beckham, calling his compatriot a 'role model' (as per Madrid Zone):

"David Beckham is a huge icon in England for everything he's done on & off the pitch. He's a huge role model for me."

A dead-ball specialist during his playing days, Beckham is now the co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami.

How have Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had an impressive season despite being beset by injuries to key players. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba are potentially out for the season, while attacker Vinicius Jr. is also on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, approaching the midway point of the season, Carlo Ancelotti's side are narrowly ahead of Girona in the league standings. They have also fared well in Europe, winning all six group games in the UEFA Champions League to book a Round of 16 matchup with RB Leipzig.

Jude Bellingham, for his part, is leading Los Blancos' title charge, thriving in an attacking role, scoring goals galore. His 13 strikes place him one ahead of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in the La Liga scoring charts.