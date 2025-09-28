"A huge strain" - Javier Mascherano explains why he expected Inter Miami clash against Toronto to be tough as Lionel Messi's side play out draw

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has revealed that he expected their game against Toronto FC to be tough after Lionel Messi and co drew 1-1. The Herons saw their fine run of three successive victories brought to an end by their hosts, jeopardising their title hopes.Mascherano explained in his post-match press conference that the short turnaround time between their games against New York City FC and Toronto FC contributed to his side's failure to win. He pointed out that Toronto FC were helped by an excellent performance from their goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who made five saves to keep out the Herons.“It was a match we knew would be tough, less than 72 hours have passed since the game in New York. It’s a huge strain, especially against a team that hasn’t lost in five matches. I think we deserved the victory, their goalkeeper was the best on the field, and that shows we tried to win. Now we have to look forward and aim to win the remaining games&quot;, he said via @Intermiamicfhub.Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates dominated the game in Toronto but were ultimately thwarted by Johnson, who put on a Man of the Match display. The draw means that the Herons no longer have their fate in their hands with respect to winning the Supporters Shield this year, as they sit in fourth place.Mascherano's side have four games remaining to end the regular season, starting with the visit of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 1st. They have two games in hand and are seven points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union, but have already booked their playoff spot.Lionel Messi blanks as Inter Miami play out draw in TorontoLionel Messi failed to register a goal contribution for the first time in four games as Inter Miami were held to a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC. The 38-year-old forward saw his side lose ground in the race to secure consecutive Supporters Shield titles after the stalemate in Toronto. The Herons were on top throughout the opening period but had to wait until first half added time for Tadeo Allende to head them in front. A defensive lapse cost them in the second half, as Djordje Mihailovic scored with Toronto FC's only shot on target in the half to draw them level and secure a point. Lionel Messi completed the most dribbles in the game and created two chances which his Inter Miami teammates failed to convert. He also recorded four shots on target, all of which were saved by Sean Johnson in the Toronto goal.