  • "A huge strain" - Javier Mascherano explains why he expected Inter Miami clash against Toronto to be tough as Lionel Messi's side play out draw

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 28, 2025 13:17 GMT
SOCCER: SEP 23 MLS Inter Miami CF Training - Source: Getty

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has revealed that he expected their game against Toronto FC to be tough after Lionel Messi and co drew 1-1. The Herons saw their fine run of three successive victories brought to an end by their hosts, jeopardising their title hopes.

Mascherano explained in his post-match press conference that the short turnaround time between their games against New York City FC and Toronto FC contributed to his side's failure to win. He pointed out that Toronto FC were helped by an excellent performance from their goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who made five saves to keep out the Herons.

“It was a match we knew would be tough, less than 72 hours have passed since the game in New York. It’s a huge strain, especially against a team that hasn’t lost in five matches. I think we deserved the victory, their goalkeeper was the best on the field, and that shows we tried to win. Now we have to look forward and aim to win the remaining games", he said via @Intermiamicfhub.
Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates dominated the game in Toronto but were ultimately thwarted by Johnson, who put on a Man of the Match display. The draw means that the Herons no longer have their fate in their hands with respect to winning the Supporters Shield this year, as they sit in fourth place.

Mascherano's side have four games remaining to end the regular season, starting with the visit of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 1st. They have two games in hand and are seven points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union, but have already booked their playoff spot.

Lionel Messi blanks as Inter Miami play out draw in Toronto

Lionel Messi failed to register a goal contribution for the first time in four games as Inter Miami were held to a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC. The 38-year-old forward saw his side lose ground in the race to secure consecutive Supporters Shield titles after the stalemate in Toronto.

The Herons were on top throughout the opening period but had to wait until first half added time for Tadeo Allende to head them in front. A defensive lapse cost them in the second half, as Djordje Mihailovic scored with Toronto FC's only shot on target in the half to draw them level and secure a point.

Lionel Messi completed the most dribbles in the game and created two chances which his Inter Miami teammates failed to convert. He also recorded four shots on target, all of which were saved by Sean Johnson in the Toronto goal.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

