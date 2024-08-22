Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo has claimed that Rodrygo Goes is on the same level as Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. Rivaldo pointed out that Rodrygo, 23, is not one to be counted out.

Los Blancos have started a new era as Kylian Mbappe has joined the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. All the attention is now on Mbappe alongside Bellingham and Vinicius.

Rodrygo has somewhat gone under the radar and several reports have percolated that the Brazilian could leave next year. Rivaldo, though, has highlighted Rodrygo's importance, telling BetFair (via AS):

"He has every reason to complain and give the press and give the press and people who only talk about the three of them, about Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinicius, a lot of reasons to complain."

Trending

Rivaldo added:

"Rodrygo is a very important player at Real Madrid and he shouldn't fall behind any of his attacking teammates. Rodrygo is on the same level as Mbappe, Bellingham, or Vinicius. He has every reason to talk about it as he is on their level."

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner continued:

"He is a forward who has been making a difference at a club like Real Madrid for years. And not talking about his importance seems to me to be a great injustice. Of course, when you talk about Real Madrid you always want the players to be motivated and attract attention, but Rodrygo has nothing to detract from his teammates."

With Kylian Mbappe in the team, Rodrygo has often been touted as the player who could lose his place in the first XI. Rivaldo feels it's not at all justified.

Rodrygo's Real Madrid career so far

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid as a promising teenager in 2019. He has since proven his mettle, scoring 55 goals and providing 41 assists in 218 appearances for the club.

Rodrygo is often a player for the big occasions and tends to be the difference-maker in crucial matches. He already boasts an impressive trophy cabinet, 12 titles, including two UEFA Champions League and three La Liga medals.

Rodrygo is contracted with the club until 2027-28 and any side interested to lure him away from the Spanish capital might need to pay a hefty transfer fee. The Brazilian is valued at €110 million by Transfermarkt.

This season, Rodrygo has started both of his side's matches, scoring once in the 1-1 La Liga draw against Mallorca.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback