"A joy to have him here" - Pedri names 'crazy' player he is most surprised by at Barcelona

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele is currently enjoying a new lease of life in the Catalan capital, raising his level of performance significantly in recent months.

The Frenchman has been one of the deadliest weapons under Barcelona manager Xavi so far and his teammate Pedri is loving his exploits on the pitch.

Ousmane Dembele is indeed proving to be a cheat code for Xavi when it comes to breaking down opposition defenses and creating goalscoring chances.

After seeing some of his incredible displays in recent weeks, Pedri couldn't help but praise the former Borussia Dortmund attacker's unpredictability in one-on-one situations.

"I have a very good relationship with him and he is a crazy player, who surprises me a lot," the Spaniard said during an interview with Marca.

"You don't know if he's going to take you on down on the left, or the right, he takes you on down whichever side he wants, it's a joy to have him here."

Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona remains the subject of speculation, with the winger's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Pedri admitted that he jokes with the 24-year-old over his future but maintained that it was up to him to make the decision.

"Sometimes, I joke with him about his future, but it's a decision he must make," Pedri said.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be open to the idea of giving the attacker a second chance to decide on committing his future to the club.

Speaking on the subject to Spanish publication Marca, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta explained the club's intentions, stating:

"We made him [Dembele] an offer and he didn't accept it.

"We like him, we like him and we see him well. If we reach an agreement, it will be within the salary limits that we have established.

"I say it with respect, but the representative is a box of surprises. It made us a little dizzy."

Ousmane Dembele's numbers for Barcelona so far this season

The attacker is currently in the brightest phase of his Barca career so far

A hamstring injury limited the impact of Ousmane Dembele at the start of the season but he returned just before the turn of the year to help the club.

The Frenchman has so far made 21 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, recording two goals and nine assists to his name.

There is growing optimism within the club that Dembele could end up renewing his contract before the end of the campaign. It remains to be seen if that'll end up being the case.

