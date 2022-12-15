Antoine Griezmann stole the show yet again as France defeated Morocco to reach the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Atletico Madrid forward has been absolutely phenomenal for Didier Deschamps' side since the start of the tournament in Qatar.

Griezmann has been all over the field for Les Bleus so far in Qatar. He has been the creator-in-chief behind the majority of his team's attacks. To add to that, his defensive contributions have been noteworthy as well.

The 31-year-old put in a near-flawless performance against the Atlas Lions in the semi-final. He completed three out of his four crosses, completed four key passes, and created one big chance during the game.

He also won six ground duels, one aerial duel, and earned four fouls for his team. Griezmann also made two interceptions, three clearances, and two tackles over the course of 90 minutes.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring for Les Bleus in the fifth minute of the game. Walid Regragui's side had multiple opportunities to threaten Hugo Lloris' goal but their lack of experience and hesitation in pulling the trigger turned out to be the cause of their downfall.

Kolo Muani added the second of the game in the 79th minute. He scored 44 seconds after coming on as a substitute, the third fastest in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

OptaJean @OptaJean 44 - Randal Kolo Muani has scored the third-quickest goal for a substitute in World Cup history (44 seconds after coming on), only behind Morales in 2002 (16 seconds) and Sand in 1998 (26 seconds). Quick. 44 - Randal Kolo Muani has scored the third-quickest goal for a substitute in World Cup history (44 seconds after coming on), only behind Morales in 2002 (16 seconds) and Sand in 1998 (26 seconds). Quick. https://t.co/3x3ePscG24

France will now face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the final. They have the chance to become the first team since 1962 to retain the World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann was once again pivotal for his team, putting in a remarkable defensive shift for his side. Many believe that Griezmann has been the backbone of the French national team since the 2016 UEFA Euro.

One user on Twitter joked that Griezmann's best position on the pitch is everywhere.

Another hailed him as the best player in the tournament:

"Open your eyes people. Griezmann is the best player in this World Cup. If you've already played football, we know, if you don't agree, go learn FOOTBALL."

Matt Pokora @MPokora Ouvrez les yeux les gens. Griezmann est le meilleur joueur de cette coupe du monde. Si vous avez déjà joué au foot on se sait , si vous êtes pas d’accord allez apprendre le FOOTBALL. #FRAMAR Ouvrez les yeux les gens. Griezmann est le meilleur joueur de cette coupe du monde. Si vous avez déjà joué au foot on se sait , si vous êtes pas d’accord allez apprendre le FOOTBALL. #FRAMAR

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Griezmann's spectacular performance against Morocco:

SPORTbible @sportbible



Absolutely everywhere for France and a joy to watch. One of the best players at the tournament Antoine Griezmann appreciation post.Absolutely everywhere for France and a joy to watch. One of the best players at the tournament Antoine Griezmann appreciation post.Absolutely everywhere for France and a joy to watch. One of the best players at the tournament 👏 https://t.co/A9vJwEPX5j

Get French Football News @GFFN 85 | Antoine Griezmann surely the best player at this World Cup - for how much he’s asked to defend & suffer, run & still produce such beautiful counter attacking move initiations time after time with such brutal consistency. 85 | Antoine Griezmann surely the best player at this World Cup - for how much he’s asked to defend & suffer, run & still produce such beautiful counter attacking move initiations time after time with such brutal consistency.

TC @totalcristiano That Griezmann defensive monster-class. Oh my… 17 defensive actions That Griezmann defensive monster-class. Oh my… 17 defensive actions

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Griezmann at the heart of another goal for France. His movement & creativity in that right half-space has hurt every team he’s played. What a tournament he’s had. Griezmann at the heart of another goal for France. His movement & creativity in that right half-space has hurt every team he’s played. What a tournament he’s had.

tag @mxdric This needs to be remembered as “Griezmann’s France” before anyone else’s, even since Euro 2016, he has been their star This needs to be remembered as “Griezmann’s France” before anyone else’s, even since Euro 2016, he has been their star

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Griezmann everywhere for France. Again. Griezmann everywhere for France. Again.

Antoine Griezmann will have to be at his best if France are to beat Argentina and win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Antoine Griezmann is as crucial as anybody for France's national team. Les Bleus will need the Atletico Madrid attacker at the peak of his powers to beat Argentina.

While Kylian Mbappe is certainly the biggest star in the team, everything seems to be going through Griezmann for Didier Deschamps' team.

