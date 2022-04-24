"A joy to watch" - Michael Owen lauds Liverpool superstar and predicts the result for Everton clash

Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen has heaped praise on Thiago Alcantara for his display in the Reds' win against Manchester United on Tuesday. The Englishman has also tipped his former employers to beat Everton 4-1 today.

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 13 games with an emphatic victory over Manchester United on Tuesday. The Reds handed a heavy blow to the Red Devils' hopes of finishing in the top four, beating them 4-0 at Anfield.

Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane each scored a goal for Jurgen Klopp's side, while Mohamed Salah found the back of the net twice. Thiago, though, was voted as the fans' Player of the Match on the night.

Liverpool FC @LFC Stop what you’re doing and start your day in style with this @Thiago6 masterclass against Manchester United Stop what you’re doing and start your day in style with this @Thiago6 masterclass against Manchester United 😍 https://t.co/RriT59CUdQ

Reflecting on Tuesday's result, Owen revealed that he was in awe of Liverpool's performance against Ralf Rangnick's side. The former Reds striker also explained that Thiago was a joy to watch on the night. He wrote in his Betvictor column:

"Liverpool were brilliant against United on Tuesday. Some of the football was superb, the second goal in particular was simply outstanding. I’ve got to talk about Thiago though. He was good against City at Wembley last week, but the performance on Tuesday was a joy to watch."

Klopp and Co will now be looking to build on their momentum when they face Everton at Anfield today. The Toffees are currently just one point above the relegation zone and the Reds could add to their woes this evening.

Owen is of the view that Everton will struggle to take points off the Reds today. The Englishman expects his former employers to earn an easy win against Frank Lampard's side. He wrote:

"For Everton, it wasn’t a great performance, but that was such a valuable point against Leicester. They need every point they can get, and that’s now four points from two games.

"I can’t see Everton getting anything here [at Anfield] though. Liverpool are playing well and are too focused. Even though it’s a derby, I think they’ll win this easily, 4-1."

It remains to be seen if Everton can cause an upset and take points off Klopp's side at Anfield this evening.

Liverpool are the hunt for the quadruple

The Reds are currently four points behind table-toppers Manchester City. However, they will reduce the gap to just one point again if they beat Everton today.

Klopp's side will then turn their attention towards their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal. They are scheduled to face the La Liga club in the first leg of the tie at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Merseyside outfit will also take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14. Having already won the EFL Cup, they are hopeful of winning the quadruple this season.

