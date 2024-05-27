“A key player and an extension of the coach” - Germany legend likens Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to himself

Germany legend Lothar Mathaus has likened Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to himself in a glowing tribute. The 63-year-old believes his compatriot isn't only a key player, but also an extension of the coach on the pitch.

Toni Kroos has maintained his reputation as one of the finest midfielders in Europe for over a decade now. His eye-catching performances for Real Madrid and the German national team have earned him a lot of plaudits, and it doesn't look like he's ready to slow down anytime soon.

Apart from his orchestration from the center, Kroos' understanding of the game is unparalleled. The 34-year-old's interpretation and ability to drive his team forward put him in a class of his own.

Speaking about the Real Madrid maestro (via Madrid Xtra on X), Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Mathaus hailed him as the face of Die Mannschaft while likening the midfielder to himself.

“Toni Kroos is the face of the German National Team, the key player & an extension of the coach. Perhaps as I was in 1988 and at the 1990 World Cup,” he said in a glowing tribute.

It is worth noting that Toni Kroos continues to be a huge force to be reckoned with for both club and country. The 34-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Real Madrid this season with his commanding displays from the center.

So far, he's made 47 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions, scoring once and recording nine assists to his name. He's also helped them to claim both the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

What is next for Toni Kroos and Real Madrid?

After winning both the league and the Supercopa de Espana this season, Real Madrid will be looking forward to making a triplet by winning the UEFA Champions League. They'll go head-to-head with Borussia Dortmund in the final of the tournament at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

Toni Kroos is expected to start this vital game. The German remains an indispensable option in the center of the pitch. He's featured in 11 of the 12 games Los Blancos have played in the competition this season and will likely get the nod to start on Saturday.

That said, the midfielder will also be keeping an eye on the European Championship coming up this summer. He's been named in Germany's squad for the tournament alongside other veterans like Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.