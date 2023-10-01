"A lack of professionalism" - Pundit slams Arsenal for Kai Havertz gesture in 4-0 Bournemouth win

ESPN pundit and former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has criticized Arsenal for letting Kai Havertz take a penalty during their match against Bournemouth.

The Gunners visited the Vitality Stadium for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, September 30. Bukayo Saka (17') and Martin Odegaard (44') struck in the first half to give them a comfortable lead at half-time.

Less than 10 minutes after the interval, Cherries defender Ryan Christie brought down Odegaard in the box, handing the visitors a penalty. While the Norwegian and Saka are the team's usual penalty-takers, the ball went to Havertz, who was scoreless in nine matches across competitions.

The German buried the spot-kick to net his first Arsenal goal, putting Mikel Arteta's side in full control. Ben White then scored in stoppage time to hand them a resounding 4-0 victory.

However, Nicol felt the decision to let Havertz take the penalty was unprofessional from the team and indicated that they may have been a little complacent. He told ESPN after the match (as quoted by TBR Football):

“If Arsenal’s life depends on it, Saka takes it or Odegaard takes it. Havertz doesn’t take it. So at 2-0 the game’s not over. It’s a lack of professionalism.

“What happens if he misses it and Bournemouth get two late goals? That’s not what you do. If you’re the coach of a team and allow that things like that to happen, then it spreads into other things. You have to be precise. And orders are orders.”

Nicol, who won 10 major trophies with Liverpool between 1981 and 1994, said:

“Do you think him scoring a goal there is going to make any difference to the way he plays in the middle of the park? No, it’s not. It’s unprofessional.”

Apart from his goal, Havertz struggled to really have an impact on the game offensively for his side against Bournemouth. His only other shot was blocked, while he attempted just 24 passes, completing 19 (79%), and laid out no key passes.

The midfielder did, however, make four tackles and a clearance, while winning five of his 10 duels.

"It will probably change everything" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes goal vs. Bournemouth could give Kai Havertz more confidence

After the match, Mikel Arteta was asked about the impact scoring against Bournemouth could have on Kai Havertz's confidence. The summer arrival from Chelsea has struggled to deliver in his first 10 matches for the club, having been signed for around £65 million.

In reply, the Arsenal manager said:

"It will probably change everything, but first of all if he had any question marks about how we feel about him, how much we love him, how much we appreciate everything that he does, I think that’s out.

"I think in sport, Usain Bolt said it once, I have to train four years to run nine seconds, sometimes you have to do a lot and you don’t see that, but in that moment you see it, I’m sure what he’s been through in the last few weeks, this moment is worth every moment of the other moments."

Arteta also lauded his team for showing empathy and helping Havertz make a statement against his doubters, saying:

"I am really happy for the win but even happier to be part of something, part of a team that shows the human qualities that they have shown today, without me telling them absolutely nothing to show that and that empathy towards a player that has some question marks to resolve externally, they won me even more today."

Next up, Arsenal will take on Ligue 1 side Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 3.