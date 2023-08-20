"A legacy that only Cristiano can have" - Roberto Martinez makes claim on the 20th anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with national team

Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the forward marked 20 years of service for A Selecao.

Having made his debut in 2003 against Kazakhstan on August 20, the 38-year-old has since gone on to bag 123 goals in 200 appearances. He is currently the all-time top scorer in international football.

In a statement released by the FPF, Martinez said:

“I think there are many players who can win titles and have many memories, but having 20 years of association with the selection and having 200 games played is a unique achievement in the national team. world football and a legacy that only Cristiano can have."

Martinez went on to emphasize the importance of having a player like Ronaldo in the squad, saying:

"Having a player with 20 years' experience in the national team gives an opportunity to bring out the best in each player and contribute a level of work and quality that is unique. Having a player with 200 caps is a unique case in world football and that gives unique levels to the locker room”.

Ronaldo has played over 15,000 minutes for his national side. During his two-decade tenure, he helped Portugal lift the Euros in 2016 and win the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Portuguese Football Federation chief lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's historic achievement

This Sunday (August 20) marks twenty years since Ronaldo made his debut.

Portuguese Football Federation chief Fernando Gomes was all praise for Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo after he completed two decades of service for the national team.

In a statement released by the FPF, he said:

“It is a fantastic feat, I would say much more than a milestone of 20 years at the service of the Portuguese national team. It is impressive that an athlete of Cristiano's caliber is at the highest level for so long and like him, done in a truly impressive way.”

He added:

“I say that these 20 years in which he was at the top of his career at the service of the national team, were 20 years of indisputable sporting success for the Portuguese national team that culminated, as we all know, with the winning the 2016 European Championship is the 2019 League of Nations."

Gomes lauded Ronaldo's dedication to the Portugal national team and his country, saying:

"During these years, what I must emphasize is the passion and love that Cristiano has, he is always dedicated, to giving his collaboration and performance to the national team, for what which is love for the Quinas Team and for this country.”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner holds the record for most international appearances with 200.

A Selecao, meanwhile, have reached the knockout stages of all the FIFA World Cups during his stint, with their highest finish being fourth place in 2006.