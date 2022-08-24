"A legend" - Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli names the greatest player in Premier League history

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli named Theirry Henry as the greatest player in Premier League history.

Henry was a bonafide legend for the club, making 376 appearances for the Gunners. The legendary forward scored 228 goals and provided 103 assists during his time at the north London club.

While speaking to Football Daily, Martinelli shared his opinion on Henry as a player.

The Brazilian holds the iconic French striker in high regard, as he stated:

"I've met him before. He's a nice guy. On the pitch, he was unbelievable. A legend for the club and for the Premier League. For me, he's the best of all time in the Premier League. Unbelievable player."

He was further asked if he tries to copy Henry's style of play.

The 21-year-old replied assertively and named the World Cup winner's iconic goal against Tottenham as his favorite:

"Yeah, of course. I think everyone does, everyone looks up after him.... That one against Tottenham. My favorite. That one, he slides, he goes in his knee."

Henry joined Arsenal in 1999 from Juventus. He was an integral part of Arsene Wenger's invincible season in 2003-04. The Gunners didn't lose a single league game that season.

He left the club for Barcelona in 2007. However, he made a return to his former club for a brief loan spell in 2012. He scored a typical Theirry Henry goal on his return against Leeds United.

Arsenal have had a flying start to their Premier League campaign

Arsenal's start to their Premier League campaign this season couldn't have been any better. Mikel Arteta's men have won all three of their league games so far this season and currently sit in the top spot with nine points.

A 2-0 away win against Crystal Palace gave the Gunners a positive start to their campaign. A 4-2 home triumph against Leicester City followed. Arsenal managed a 3-0 win in their latest game against Bournemouth away.

They will take on Fulham next at the Emirates Stadium next weekend (August 27). New signing Gabriel Jesus has been sensational for the Gunners.

The Brazilian has played a pivotal role in their recent form by scoring goals and playing a deciding role in their build-up play.

