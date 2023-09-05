"A legend in this game" - Arsenal star opens up on exchanging shirts with ex-Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently showed off a shirt of former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo in his collection.

Rice added the shirt to his collection when he played against the Portuguese last season during a clash between the Red Devils and West Ham United. He went on to speak about what the shirt meant to him.

Sharing how special it is to have the jersey of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Rice said (quotes as per GOATTWorld Twitter):

"This shirt is from last year when we played against them at Old Trafford. I think this should be in one of my top 3 shirts, because of what he's done in football. He's a legend in this game. To have his shirt in my collection is very, very special."

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He holds a stellar Premier League record for Manchester United, scoring 103 goals and providing 39 assists in 236 appearances in the league.

He left the club in November last year and currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Rice, meanwhile, has settled on to life as an Arsenal player pretty well, arriving from Chelsea earlier this summer. He scored a crucial goal as the Gunners defeated the Red Devils 3-1 in their latest Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently asked whether former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo has always had a great relationship with his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scot is one of the big-name managers Ronaldo has played under and the Portuguese even hails him as a father figure.

The Portuguese superstar recently took a lie detector test with Binance and was asked whether Ferguson is the greatest manager he has played for. Ronaldo replied (quotes transcribed from YouTube):

"It's unfair to say the best. What is the best? Coaches that I've worked with, we won so many trophies. [So] we have to consider they are the best too. So to mention one, it is not fair."

Cristiano Ronaldo played 292 games under Ferguson, scoring 118 goals and providing 63 assists. The legendary manager forged a raw talent like Ronaldo to one of the greatest players of all time.