"A liability," "Has to be sold to Saudi" - Barcelona fans lose patience with senior player after poor display in 4-2 Tottenham win

Barcelona fans on Twitter have criticized club captain Sergi Roberto for his display in their Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blaugrana welcomed Spurs to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, August 8, for their annual curtain-raiser. They eventually ran out 4-2 winners thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli. Oliver Skipp netted a first-half brace for the visitors.

While the Catalans did win the game, they required three goals after the 80th minute from their young substitutes, having fallen 2-1 behind in the 36th minute. Several players underwhelmed, with Roberto among those on that list.

The Spaniard replaced Ronald Araujo, who started at right-back, in the 32nd minute after the latter pulled up with an injury. He struggled to cope with Tottenham winger Manor Solomon for the rest of the night and also allowed Ivan Perisic too much space to deliver a cross for Skipp's second goal.

After the match, several Barcelona fans criticized Roberto on social media, with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Barca’s first captain is just a liability 😂"

suleman @Suli_Brickz @TheEuropeanLad Barca’s first captain is just a liability

Another tweeted that he should be moved to Saudi Arabia:

"Idc [I don't care] if he's cheap, Roberto has to be sold to Saudi"

Smeet Patil @smeet_patil @talkfcb_ Idc if he's cheap, Roberto has to be sold to Saudi

Here are some more reactions from fans:

EiF @EiFSoccer



What does it say about your squad and leadership when a fringe player who is a liability on the pitch is your captain? How can you take a club seriously when Sergi Roberto is chosen as the first captain?What does it say about your squad and leadership when a fringe player who is a liability on the pitch is your captain? pic.twitter.com/5Bm7tjLfWC

Oriaku Benjamin @LilBenoh @TheEuropeanLad When I saw that I wanted to start weeping

Roberto has notably been a part of Barcelona since joining La Masia in 2006. The 31-year-old, who is a midfielder by trade but can also play as a right-back, rose through the ranks before becoming part of their first team in 2013. Since then, he has played 349 times for the Catalans, recording 16 goals and 40 assists.

Roberto has also won several team honors, including seven La Liga titles, six Copas del Rey, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He has won 11 caps for Spain as well, though his last appearance for them was back in 2021.

"A very special moment" - Sergi Roberto on being named Barcelona's first captain

Barcelona have traditionally had four captains over the last decade or so, and announce their names prior to the start of the season.

With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba departing this summer, Sergi Roberto is now the longest-serving player at the club and has duly been named first captain. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and defender Ronald Araujo are the other three skippers for Xavi Hernandez's side.

The Blaugrana always present their squad to their fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy and did the same on Tuesday. This was followed by a speech from Roberto about the team's ambitions for the season.

After the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, the Spaniard stated that it was special to be named Barcelona's first captain. He said (as quoted by the club's official website):

“This is a very special moment for me personally, because I am now the first captain of my lifelong club. I have been set some fine examples and I hope to defend this club and its colours as they did.”

The Spaniard ended his address with:

“We'll see you again at the end of the season to lift trophies together.”

Barcelona will open their 2023-24 La Liga campaign on Sunday, August 13, with a visit to Getafe.