“A little bit grumpy at the beginning” - Jim Ratcliffe shares how Sir Alex Ferguson reacted to losing Manchester United role worth £2 million a year

Manchester United part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has hailed former manager Sir Alex Ferguson for putting the club ahead of himself. The legendary Scot spent almost 27 years at Old Trafford and is the Red Devils' most successful manager.

Sir Alex retired from football management in 2013, but remained associated with the club in an ambassadorial role that saw him earn £2m per year. However, Ratcliffe opted to end Sir Alex's role in October as he took multiple hard decisions to help Manchester United's faltering finances.

Speaking recently on the matter, the Red Devils part owner said that the legendary Scot opted to step down from his role to help the club.

"I take my hat off to Alex. I sat down with Alex, just the two of us in the room. And I said ‘Look, the club isn’t where you may think it is. It is spending more than it’s earning and we’re going to finish up in some difficulties. Honestly, we can’t really afford to continue to pay you £2 million a year’," said Ratcliffe.

He continued:

"I said “I’m going to leave it with you, let you have a think about it’. It was very grown up. Maybe a little bit grumpy at the beginning but he got it. He came back three days later, after talking to his son, and said ‘Fine, I’m going to step away from it. My decision’. I think it reflects really well on Alex, because he put the club before himself."

Manchester United won 13 league titles and two Champions League trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson.

How many trophies have Manchester United won since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have failed to win the league or the Champions League since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. However, they have managed to win two FA Cups, two EFL Cups, and one Europa League trophy.

The Red Devils have also won the Community Shield on two occasions in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Premier League giants initially appointed David Moyes as the iconic manager's replacement, but he failed to last the season.

Louis van Gaal was roped in, followed by Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Ragnick, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese head coach took charge as Ten Hag's replacement in November last year, but has endured mixed times so far. Manchester United have won 11 and lost 10 of their 24 games in charge.

