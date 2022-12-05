"A little bit safe" - Roy Keane and Gary Neville agree with Gareth Southgate's decision to start England star against Senegal 

Roy Keane and Gary Neville agreed with Gareth Southgate's decision to start Jordan Henderson for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Senegal.

Henderson has been solid for the Three Lions in Qatar when given the chance. He got on the scoresheet after starting in a deep-lying midfield role alongside Declan Rice.

The Three Lions ran out 3-0 winners against Senegal to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against France.

While Henderson's inclusion might not sit well with everybody, Keane and Neville agreed with Southgate's decision.

Neville said ahead of the tie (via Liverpool Echo):

''I think it is more conservative, I don’t think England have been fluid in that area but Jordan Henderson is dependable, he’s played in big games for Liverpool and for England, Kalvin Phillips is short of football, Mason Mount’s been out of form, Gareth has told us he doesn’t see Jack Grealish or Phil Foden as central midfielders, it’s the right choice, a little bit safe. I know the fans would like creativity but I’m sure Jordan [Henderson] will do a good job for us tonight.''

Keane agreed with his former Manchester United teammate as he said:

''I think it could be more Rice sitting, two players getting forward. Jordan’s played in that position before, I think that’s a solid midfield, no problem with it. ''You’ve got three great attackers in your team, it’s their job to go and win the game, do their jobs, their mindset and the first thing to do is not to lose it, So I think it’s a solid midfield, no problem for Jordan Henderson in there, he’s played in big games over the years, no problem.''

Ben Foster lauded England captain Harry Kane's leadership skills

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Harry Kane is a thorough professional and is the Three Lions' captain. Ben Foster recently gave an insight into Kane's leadership skills. He said during the FIFA World Cup (via HITC):

"He is that captain you need on the pitch, don’t get me wrong, Harry Kane is our captain and he’s someone everyone will look up to and apparently behind the scenes he is great, but on the pitch Jordan Henderson is the main man. He’s the one who is pointing and shouting and getting everyone going."

